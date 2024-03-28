"I'm him period" - Frances Tiafoe jokes about his golfing prowess; shows off his hilarious golf swing fails

Frances Tiafoe recently tried his hands at golf and joked about his prowess in the sport after failing miserably.

Tiafoe endured an underwhelming run at the Sunshine Double. At Indian Wells, the American earned a first-round bye following which he claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic. However, he fell 3-6, 3-6 to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Tiafoe's Miami Open campaign turned out to be even more short-lived as he lost 5-7, 6-7(5) to Christopher O'Connell in the second round. With two losses in three matches, it was a campaign to forget for the American at the Sunshine Double.

Off-court, Tiafoe is making the most of his leisure time by letting his hair down. Taking to social media on Wednesday, March 27, the former World No. 10 shared a clip of him trying hands at golf. He sarcastically quoted the trending "I'm him" phrase to joke about his golfing skills.

"I'm him PERIOD," Tiafoe wrote on his Instagram stories.

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story on Wednesday

The "I'm him" phrase is normally used to depict a dominant figure from a certain trade. Here, Tiafoe uses the phrase to mock his skills as he struggled even to strike the ball in his initial attempts.

American rapper Kevin Gates popularized the term in 2019 in his album titled "I'm him." The phrase was then picked up by NBA players including LeBron James, helping it gain more traction on the internet.

Andrea Petkovic recently touched upon Frances Tiafoe's on-court struggles

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Miami Open

Frances Tiafoe has not had the best of starts to his season in 2024. The American has won just seven of his 14 matches so far and is yet to string more than two wins in a row this year.

In a recent episode of theTennis Channel Inside-In podcast, former tennis player Andrea Petkovic reflected on Tiafoe's barren run on the tour. She opined that the 26-year-old has slightly lost his joy while grappling with pressure.

"I think what has been happening to Frances a little bit is the pressure of playing well is mounting as you said and so he has lost that joy a little bit,” Petkovic said.

Petkovic sympathized with Tiafoe's struggles, emphasizing his light-hearted approach to the game.

"I really feel for him and this is the toughest part when you have a player like Frances [Tiafoe] who lives on the joy of the game and who lives on playing the game rather than working the game," she added.

The American is next scheduled to compete at the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, where he is the defending champion.