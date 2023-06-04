Frances Tiafoe's remarkable journey at the 2023 French Open concluded on Saturday, June 3 with a defeat at the hands of Alexander Zverev, who had reached the semifinals last year.

The match unfolded in a thrilling manner, featuring four sets filled with breathtaking shot-making and a multitude of unpredictable moments. Ultimately, it was the German who secured a hard-fought victory with a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5) scoreline.

In a post-match press conference, Tiafoe was asked if he noticed any changes in Zverev's form compared to last year when he had to retire from his match against Rafael Nadal due to an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old opined that while the former World No. 2 was clearly not at his best yet, he played extremely well and will be back at the top of his game soon.

"I think he competed really well. I still think he is obviously not at his peak level. Every match he is going to be in because of how well he serves, right, but obviously he is not at his peak level," Frances Tiafoe said.

"He played pretty well tonight. I mean, he works so hard. He puts the time in. He's going to be fine. He's going to be back at the top of the game in no time, but I don't think he's at his peak level, for sure," he added.

Tiafoe then praised Zverev and acknowledged his own defeat, expressing a casual attitude towards the outcome. He mentioned their friendly interactions in the gym and emphasized his focus on moving forward while hoping for Zverev's success in the tournament.

"Yeah, he's still very good. He beat me tonight, so he's still very good, and I'm playing very well. Good for him and whatever. Once it's done, it's done," Tiafoe said.

"We were just in the gym cracking jokes. For me, once it's done, it's done. It's whatever. Yeah, we'll see how he does, and hopefully he takes the opportunity and carries on," he added.

"I tried to get the crowd into it at times obviously and stuff, but they were pro-Sascha tonight" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe pictured at the 2023 French Open.

Frances Tiafoe discussed his friendship with Alexander Zverev, saying that one time during the match, he hit the German with the ball playfully, but the audience misinterpreted the situation and began booing him, unaware that they had been friends since they were 11.

"You know, there was one time where I hit him with the ball and the crowd started booing. I was, like, okay, only people knew that me and him have been good friends since we were 11. It's all fun and games," he said.

Tiafoe also noted that he attempted to engage the crowd during the match, but felt that they were predominantly supporting Zverev. Despite this, the American remained focused on his own performance and was determined to do his best.

"I tried to get the crowd into it at times obviously and stuff, but they were pro-Sascha tonight. I raised up a couple of times, and they weren't really feeling me, so I was, like, all right, I'm just going to do my thing tonight, whatever," he said.

This was Frances Tiafoe's best performance in the French Open to date, reaching the third round.

Poll : 0 votes