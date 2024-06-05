Top ATP and WTA players have named their player of choice to walk on the ramp during the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. All the top players across men's and women's tennis are in Paris as the French Open is underway and approaching its last stages.

Players like Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton and Zheng Qinwen were part of the group and were asked by Tennis Channel which of their peers on the WTA and ATP tour would be an ideal fit for the Paris Fashion Week. The players joined in the fun and gave their answers jovially.

Shelton stated that Francis Tiafoe was the ideal fit for the Paris Fashion Week as Tiafoe could carry out outrageous outfits and exuded confidence under the spotlight's glare.

"Man I would love to see Tiafoe walk the runway in the Paris Fashion Week you know, he always has some crazy fits..always looks good..and the lights are never too bright for him," said Shelton in the interview.

On the other hand, Zheng Qinwen was all praise for the beauty of Elena Rybakina and opined that the World No. 4 could easily take up the role of walking down the runway at such a glamorous event.

"Rybakina, yes. I think she's very beautiful, I would love to see her walk like a model because she's so relaxed on court," said Zheng.

Coco Gauff said Paula Badosa would be a good choice for someone to walk at the Paris Fashion Week. The American termed the Spaniard as the Barbie of the WTA tour.

"Probably Paula Badosa, I always she's like the Barbie of the WTA Tour, so I'll pick her," said Gauff.

Mira Andreeva, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur also featured in the video among others.

"I really do love fashion" - Gauff on her other interests outside of tennis

Gauff with the 2023 US Open trophy on Day 13

Coco Gauff expressed her desire to be more involved in fashion during the 2023 US Open. She also stated that she had a penchant for make-up accessories. However, Gauff admitted that she did not know how to turn her passion into a business brand.

"I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.” Gauff said in an interview.

Gauff also stated that she wanted to try other avenues of engagement outside of tennis. However, the World No. 3 was undecided on her off-court activities.

Gauff has been in tremendous form at the ongoing 2024 French Open. The American has reached the semi-final and is slated to face defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.