Coco Gauff recently reacted to a clip lauding her for being a fashion icon from the recently concluded US Open.

In an interview with Tennis Channel during the 2023 US Open, a reporter informed Gauff that she’s being considered a fashion icon on Twitter.

“I don’t know if you are aware of this as well, but on Twitter at least you’re kind of considered like a sort of a fashion icon.”, the interviewer said.

To this, the 19-year-old tennis star had an amusing yet grounded reply.

“I am glad that people kinda take notice to it. So, I guess I am on tennis fashion Twitter. I don’t know,” she said.

Gauff recently took to her Instagram story to reshare this short clip of the interview from a month back with a funny caption.

“LOL,” she captioned her story.

Coco Gauff via Instgram Story

Gauff clinched her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. She also became the very first American teenager to claim a Grand Slam singles title this century.

However, the World No. 3 is winning it both on and off the court, following in the footsteps of her role models, Serena and Venus Williams.

Gauff made a gorgeous statement as she attended the WTA Gala, gracing the event in a golden satin dress by Cult Gaia. The Twitter fashion icon also has a long-lived relationship with New Balance since she was 14 years old, further establishing her name in the glam world.

2023 US Open Champion Coco Gauff reveals her wish to venture into the world of fashion

The 19-year-old teenage sensation has taken the world of tennis by storm and she is already making waves in the world of fashion. Coco Gauff has been open about her passion for fashion.

In an interview during the US Open media day, she revealed her keen interest in fashion and her take on personal style off the court.

“I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.” Gauff said in the interview.

She further went on to discuss her fashion favorites. She mentioned some high-end brands that she has started to like.

“I’m at the age right now where I’m really trying to find myself, I guess, outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven’t found what really speaks to me,” she added.