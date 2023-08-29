Frances Tiafoe: "Diversity in sport speaks volumes, it has people tune in to the game that usually wouldn't, Kevin Garnett is one of them"

Frances Tiafoe has spoken about the importance of diversity in the sport and how he hopes to keep doing well to make a positive impact on people of color.

Tiafoe had a breakout season in 2022, with the highlight being a semifinal run at the US Open, making him the first American to reach the last four at the New York Major since Andy Roddick in 2006. That he overcame 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the process was a cherry on the cake for him.

The 25-year-old's semifinal run at the season's last Grand Slam was also a milestone moment because he became the first Black American man to reach that stage after Arthur Ashe in 1972.

At this year's US Open, NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett turned up at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to watch Tiafoe in action, and the pair later had a warm embrace and even exchanged a few words.

Expand Tweet

At a press conference later, the World No. 10 stated that he was humbled by having 'legends' like Garnett, among others, turn up to watch him play. He also stressed the need for him to keep performing well to ensure more people of color follow the sport and increase diversity.

"Yeah, cool [the amount of impact and amount of people coming to see me and want to see me]. Want to see me, want to meet me, it's cool. Some of that is super humbling. Obviously Big Ticket is a legend, so seeing him was super cool. He sent me a funny voicemail before the tournament. It's cool he's able to come out here," he said.

"Yeah, again, diversity in sport speaks volumes. Obviously it has people tune into the game that usually wouldn't. He's one of them, and many others. I have to keep winning so they stay interested. Obviously I want to impact a lot of people of color to want to pursue the game of tennis. It's big shoes to fill but a great seat to be in," he added.

Frances Tiafoe downs Learner Tien, reaches 2023 US Open 2R

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2023 US Open.

Frances Tiafoe made a strong start to his 2023 US Open campaign on Monday, August 28. He defeated American wild card Learner Tien in straight sets to reach the second round of the tournament.

Tiafoe broke lefty Tien’s serve seven times and hit 37 winners en route to a 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 win in two hours and nine minutes.

The 25-year-old expressed satisfaction with the manner of his opening-round win at this year's US Open but hoped to do better as the tournament progressed.

"I thought it was pretty good overall. Obviously first round, never opened up on Arthur Ashe before, so that was an honor in itself. Obviously it's a testament to how I've been playing and obviously with the run last year. So it's fun, he said.

"Obviously playing someone you don't know, is so young, and they're coming after you. Ultimately good. I would like to hopefully take as many chances as I had today, I mean, when you're 8 for 25 on breakpoints, that's not too good, but ultimately it's done in straights, so that's all that matters," he added.

Tiafoe will take on Sebastian Ofner, who defeated Nuno Borges 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 in his opening match.