Frances Tiafoe drops loving reaction to girlfriend Ayan turning heads in stylish all-black Fendi ensemble at French Open

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, turned heads with a stylish all-black outfit during her trip to Roland Garros. The American tennis star reacted to his partner's pictures from her time in Paris.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been dating for a decade now, with their relationship tracing back to 2015. Broomfield had herself been a tennis player and had a top-500 ranking in doubles. She was an established star in college tennis, having won the doubles title at the NCAA championships in 2019.

Broomfield is often seen at tennis events, ardently supporting Tiafoe during the American's matches. It was no different at the year's French Open, as Broomfield made her appearance in an all-black outfit from Fendi, an Italian luxury brand. Broomfield shared her pictures from the day at Roland Garros on Instagram.

Frances Tiafoe was quick to react to his partner's post. The American did not have any specific comments but dropped three red heart emojis to show his appreciation for how his partner looked.

Frances Tiafoe reacts to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's stylish outfit at Roland Garros (Source: Instagram)

The couple often travels together, and when they don't, it is difficult for Tiafoe, as he recently admitted that he missed her when the two were away from each other for a long time, when the former was at the Madrid Open.

Frances Tiafoe makes a winning start at the 2025 French Open

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe (Getty)

Among all four Majors, the French Open is the worst-performing Slam for Frances Tiafoe. Before this edition, the American player only had four wins from nine appearances at Roland Garros, with only a 31 percent win rate on the surface.

In 2025, Tiafoe began his campaign with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over Roman Safiullin in the first round. The American gave a good account of himself as he won 71 percent of his service points along with 38 percent of the return points. He did well under pressure, saving six of the seven break points he faced on his serve, and was able to break his opponent's serve four times. This win helped Tifaoe level the head-to-head against Safiullin as he had lost against the Russian in Shanghai last year.

Tiafoe's second-round opponent is Pablo Carreno Busta, against whom the American player has a 1-0 head-to-head, having won the only match at the Estoril Open back in 2018. Carreno Busta, however, is a two-time quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, having reached the last eight back in 2017 and 2020, losing to the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, respectively.

