Frances Tiafoe drops two-word reaction to Pistons star Tim Hardaway Jr. hitting 11,000 career NBA points mark

Frances Tiafoe reacted to Detroit Pistons' Tim Hardaway Jr. attaining 11,000 career NBA points. The American recently ended his Miami Open campaign on March 25, where he competed against Arthur Fils in the second round.

Tiafoe was bested by Fils, 7-6(13), 5-7, 6-2. He is gearing up for his upcoming event, and amid this, the NBA player's achievement caught his attention.

Hardaway Jr. played a significant role in helping his team, the Detroit Pistons, win the match against the San Antonio Spurs on March 26, 2025. He scored 12 points, had four assists, and two rebounds in the game. Moreover, in his sixth point, he attained the achievement of 11,000 career points. The Pistons congratulated him for this win on Instagram.

Lauding Hardaway Jr. for his exceptional performance, Frances Tiafoe reshared the aforementioned Instagram post on his social media with a two-word reaction:

"Respect bro @timjr"

Tiafoe started his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he couldn't advance further than the second round. His journey ended after being bested by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard with a score of 6-4, 7-6.

Frances Tiafoe recalled his early tennis journey

American tennis player Tiafoe - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe spoke to Yonex Tennis in December 2024, where he and his family talked about the tennis player's humble beginnings. The American player opened up about his love for sport and revealed that at the age of 11, he told his father that he wanted to play tennis.

Tiafoe further unveiled that his father immediately supported him and also spoke about how the latter believed in hard work over talent.

"I just loved the game of tennis. I loved how the ball sounded off the strings. I loved watching tennis . I loved the idea that you have to make a decision in two seconds. I remember when I was 11, I told my pops: "I think I'm going to be a pro." He was like, "Let's get through tomorrow. He never really liked when people say I'm talented because it's the work. You got to put yourself in those positions," Frances Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe also said that he wanted to play tennis to inspire young athletes:

“You know, my mind was always bigger than where my feet were. He [his father] always told me that as a kid: "You need to believe things that people laugh at." I want to be in a position where I could pay it forward. I want to be in a position where I could see people who look like me play the game," he added.

Frances Tiafoe has won three ATP Tour singles titles in his career, including the 2018 Delray Beach Open, the 2023 US Men's Clay Court Championship, and the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

