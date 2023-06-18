American tennis player Frances Tiafoe claimed his first-ever grass-court title by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the 2023 Stuttgart Open on Sunday. His victory secured his position as a top 10 player, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Tiafoe's journey to the top 10 has been a remarkable one. Before his Stuttgart victory, the American athlete had not reached the final of any grass-court competition, let alone win one. His consistent performances and powerful game have led to this momentous ascent in his career.

The Stuttgart Open final witnessed an exhilarating battle between Tiafoe and Struff. Despite being on the receiving end of Struff's 56 winners, compared to his own 36, Tiafoe emerged victorious. This gripping match lasted for two hours and twelve minutes, with Tiafoe saving a championship point to defeat the German 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8).

Struff also unleashed a remarkable 28 aces on the night; however, Tiafoe demonstrated resilience to secure victory. This resilience was also evident throughout the tournament as six of the 10 sets he played in Stuttgart ended in tiebreakers, and he also saved six set points in the semifinals against Marton Fucsovics.

Tiafoe, the tournament's third seed, will officially enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings on Monday, June 19, following his 27th win of the season. This milestone makes him the second American, along with World No. 8 Taylor Fritz, in the top 10.

The Stuttgart Open victory is Tiafoe's second title win of the year, with his first coming in the claycourts of Houston in April, where he triumphed over Tomás Martín Etcheverry. Tiafoe now stands with a 3-4 career finals record.

Frances Tiafoe to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round at Queen's Club Championships

Frances Tiafoe, the newly minted Stuttgart Open champion, is set to clash with Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships up next. The American tennis player's recent run of victories establishes him as a promising contender in the prestigious grass-court event in London.

Botic van de Zandschulp is currently going through a challenging period. He has not stepped on a grass court this season and has not competed since his first-round defeat at the French Open. His form has been concerning, as the Dutchman has lost his last four matches -- a streak that began with his defeat in the BMW Open final in April.

Given Tiafoe's current winning run and his solid experience on grass courts, he is poised to secure a victory over van de Zandschulp and book a spot in the second round.

