"Frances Tiafoe about to get a humbling experience" - Fans react as Carlos Alcaraz fires warning to American ahead of Wimbledon 3R

Carlos Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe in the third round at 2024 Wimbledon. The American warned the Spaniard that he was 'coming after' him but the World No. 3 showed no fear of the challenge. Fans reacted to the friendly warnings fired by the opponents towards each other.

29th seed Tiafoe faced a tough challenge in the opening round against Italian Matteo Arnaldi but the American prevailed in five sets. In the second round, Tiafoe was more clinical to take out Borna Coric 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-3.

Third seed Alcaraz also faced a tough challenge in the first round but he got the better of Mark Lajal in straight sets. In the second round, on July 3, the Spaniard defeated Aleksandar Vukic 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2.

During his post-match interview with ESPN, Tiaofoe claimed that he was going to "come after" Alcaraz and he relishes the chance to play against him.

Alcaraz was informed about Tiafoe's comments during his on-court post-match interview.

"I'm coming for him," Alcaraz responded with his trademark smile.

Many fans felt that Tiafoe was punching above his weight and Alcaraz was the clear favorite in their battle.

"That boy wasn’t kidding. Tiafoe about to get a humbling experience," one fan wrote.

"Tiafoe thinks he has a chance because of two gifted wins lol," another fan wrote.

"The Spanish will deal you a humiliating defeat," a third fan wrote.

Some fans were excited for the showdown between the pair.

"I love the lil banter between age mates," one fan wrote.

"Wow I like both guys. The powerful serving Tiafoe vs Alcaraz," another fan wrote.

"Good response! I need you keep this level of confidence because boy, you’re good!" wrote a third fan.

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoes' head-to-head record stands at 1-1

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open. (Source: GETTY)

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe have faced each other twice on tour before. The American prevailed as the winner the first time the pair met in Barcelona in 2021. He won the match 6-4, 7-6(2).

The Spaniard got the better of Tiafoe when they faced in the semifinal of the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz won the match 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3. He went on to defeat Casper Ruud in the final and win his first-ever Grand Slam title.

The third encounter between the pair is set to take place in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, July 5.

