Frances Tiafoe and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield turn up the style as they embark on on a romantic lunch date amid Canadian Open

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield styled up and stole a moment for themselves amid the World No. 12's busy 2025 Canadian Open campaign. In a short break, the couple went for a romantic lunch date ahead of Tiafoe's Round-of-16 match at the Toronto Masters 1000 event.
Broomfield shared a picture from their time on her Instagram story. In the picture, the couple can be seen stepping out in style, with Tiafoe wearing an all-black Lululemon vest and shorts. Broomfield, in contrast, coordinated with him with a back shrug and low-rise denims accessorized with a black belt. The picture shows Broomfield taking a selfie with Tifoe standing behind her.
"Lunch date," Broomfield captioned the picture on Instagram.
Broomfield often joins Tiafoe on the tour and shows her support from his player's box and online. She was previously at the 2025 Citi Open cheering for Tiafoe, where he made a quarterfinal run.
Broomfield is a Canadian tennis player who won the 2019 NCAA championship in doubles with Gabby Andrews during her college days at UCLA. The Toronto-native is inactive on the WTA tour and has ventured into modelling and beauty content creation.
Frances Tiafoe wants to win the Canadian Open from Ayan Broomfield's hometown
Frances Tiafoe has three ATP titles: the 2018 Delray Beach Open, the 2023 Stuttgart Open, and the 2023 Houston Open. However, he picked the Canadian Open as the Masters 1000 event he wishes to win the most.
In an interview with the ATP, Tiafoe shared the reason for his pick.
"I would take any [Masters 1000] of them, but if I had to pick one, probably Toronto with my girl being from there. Toronto would be sick. Also any of the ones in the States, they would be great," he said as per atptour.com.
This might be the year for the American who has sealed a Round-of-16 spot at the event. He started his campaign by defeating Yosuke Watanuki 1-6, 7-5, and 7-6(5). The second round was another three-setter in which Tiafoe defeated Aleksander Vukic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Tiafoe will next play against the recent 2025 Citi Open champion Alex De Minaur in the Round of 16 on Sunday, August 3. The duo last met at this year's Paris Masters Round of 16, where Tiafoe won.