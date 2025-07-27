Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi gives fiery reaction to Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Citi DC Open photodump

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, showered Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield with positivity on her latest photodump from the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Tiafoe's campaign, however, ended on July 26, with a defeat to Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.Broomfield, who is a Canadian tennis player and also won the NCAA Championships in 2019 in her college days, has now become a full-time beauty influencer and content creator. She is a constant presence during Tiafoe's matches and joins in to show her support for the American.The post included pictures of Broomfield from the quarterfinals, decked in a jersey that had Frances Tiafoe's name on the back, paired with silver and gold jewellery and classic denim trousers. It also had pictures of her with Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, and many others of her enjoying her time during Tiafoe's matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo this, Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi commented with a series of fire emojis, hyping Broomfield up on her Instagram.Screenshot via @ayan.broomfield and @costeenhatzi on Instagram dated July 26, 2025.The duo always ensures to show their love and support towards one another on social media.Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gave tennis tipsAyan Broomfield during Frances Tiafoe's French Open match - Image Source: GettyFrances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, gave tennis tips during an interview with Vogue in 2024. She, too, was a prominent tennis player during her days at UCLA and won the NCAA Championships in the doubles category in 2019, alongside Gabby Andrews.She now stays in touch with the sport through Tiafoe and said that even if she has changed her career path, she hasn't completely moved away from the sport.&quot;Tennis is like riding a bike. You never 100 percent lose it, if you know it. So, have confidence in that! I also think when you’re out hitting, don’t just hit aimlessly,&quot; she continued, &quot;take 20 or 30 minutes to focus and work on something specific. Two cross-courts, one down the line–that’s one of my favorite repetitions.&quot;She also thinks investing in a ball machine is a good option, like she did, and cited how it helps with her stress management.&quot;A while ago, I invested in a ball machine. Sometimes when you’re stressed, it’s good to just let it out on court. Go and put a 100 balls in the machine. Then let it out on 100 forehands,&quot; added Broomfield.On the tennis side of things, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are projected to meet in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open as well.