Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's adorable styling never ceases to amaze fans and tennis WAGs. The renowned social media influencer released a pack of stunning pictures, to which Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi couldn't help but react.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together since around 2015 but their relationship went public in 2018. The couple is known to have adorable chemistry as their stylish appearances often create highlights during fashion shows and other public gatherings.

Broomfield posted a stunning carousel of pictures on her Instagram. The Canadian WTA pro showed off her stylish looks, dressed in an adorable black outfit paired with an analogous coat.

"Back to blackkkk in Aspen 🖤," her caption said.

The post gathered massive attention from fans and renowned entities associated with the sport. Her boyfriend, World No. 18 Tiafoe dropped a lovable reaction to her post.

"❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

Besides him, Nick Kyrgios' long-time girlfriend Hatzi also stepped forward to react to the carousel that included 15 pictures, including a slide that showcased Broomfield's big collection of luxurious bags.

"Wowwww," she wrote.

Frances Tiafoe and Costeen Hatzi react to Ayan Broomfield's post - Source: Instagram

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield drops a reaction to her boyfriend's hilarious revelation of a wildlife encounter

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at the New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe earlier took a lighthearted jab at his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield. The ATP star talked about a hilarious instance where Broomfield had an encounter with raccoons. The animals turned out to be her biggest fear as they approached her during a cold night.

"Like they one time they raised up on Ayan like bro, I’m telling you she was doing some work outside and it’s like one o’clock and she like raccoons. Bro you act like like it doesn’t happen once in a blue moon. Yeah, it was a rare moment," Tiafoe said.

This came after Ayan Broomfield revealed the scary incident by sharing a snap of it on her Instagram story.

"PSA NOT ALL ANIMALS ARE PETS. I have the worst fear of raccoons.. the worst. And this person was literally sat there FEEDING them close to where I live! WHY would you be encouraging them to come omg it's so upsetting😫😫 I know some of you think they're cute but this is toooo much I cannot deal," her caption said.

Frances Tiafoe's 2025 season has served him with enough shocks. He faced second-round exits at the Brisbane International, Australian Open and Dallas Open. Taking another chance to test his potential, the American is now matched against Alexander Muller at the Mexican Open.

