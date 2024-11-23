"So upsetting" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shares unsavory update on incident she witnessed close to home

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared an unusual incident that took place near her home. She opened up about her biggest fear.

Tiafoe concluded his 2024 season after competing at the Paris Masters, where he couldn't get past the first round. He was defeated by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard with a score of 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 3-6. He is currently enjoying the off-season by spending time with his girlfriend.

The couple has been frequently sharing their shenanigans of their romantic trips, dance videos, shopping videos, and multiple other things. In the most recent update, Broomfield shared a video that showcased a bunch of raccoons together, and she revealed that although most people find them cute, they are her biggest fear.

Trending

"PSA NOT ALL ANIMALS ARE PETS. I have the worst fear of raccoons.. the worst. And this person was literally sat there FEEDING them close to where I live! WHY would you be encouraging them to come omg it's so upsetting😫😫 I know some of you think they're cute but this is toooo much I cannot deal," she wrote in the caption.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

Bromfield shared another story where she revealed the favorite thing of her boyfriend, Frances Tiafoe. She shared a picture of a Chipotle platinum card and wrote:

"@chipotle thank you because I've never seen a happier individual all he needs now is the unlimited oreo card."

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield discusses how US Open 2024 changed her boyfriend's life

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty

In an interview with ATP, Ayan Broomfield spoke about how the 2024 US Open changed her boyfriend Frances Tiafoe's life. She revealed that that period changed his family's life too, and people understood the hard work that took the American to reach the semifinals.

“That two-week period completely changed his life, changed my life, changed his whole family's life. It was magical,” Broomfield said. “I think when people actually understand what it took for him to actually get there financially, and just his story, I think people understand that it was more than just a tennis match. It's literally a dream come true."

She added:

“I think his story being told in this kind of setting was kind of like a storytelling setting was amazing. And people really got to see Frances for who he actually is and what he brings to the sport.”

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield started dating in 2015 and madr their relationship public in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback