Frances Tiafoe gushes over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's stunning glimpses from latest beach vacation

Frances Tiafoe recently gushed over his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after she shared several updates from her beach vacation. The couple has been dating since 2015.

Tiafoe recently faced an early exit at the Dallas Open, falling short of advancing further than the second round. He was bested by Yoshihito Nishioka, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Before this, he competed at the Australian Open and celebrated his 27th birthday with his girlfriend. Ayan Broomfield also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the player.

The couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other on social media, as Tiafoe admired Broomfield's recent upload on Instagram. She shared pictures from her beach vacation at Isla Mujeres, an island in Mexico. She shared her pictures in several charismatic outfits and showcased the scenic beauty on offer. Not just this, she flaunted her Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta accessories. The post's caption read:

"111"

Frances Tiafoe loved the pictures as he commented with red heart emojis on the post.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Frances Tiafoe's comment on Instagram (@ayan.broomfield)

The American faced a heartbreaking loss at the Australian Open, as he couldn't advance further from the second round. He competed against Fabian Marozsan, who dominated the match 6(3)-7(7), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

When Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend revealed how shooting Netflix's docuseries changed the player's life

American tennis player, Tiafoe and his girlfriend - Source: Getty

In an interview with ATP Tour last year, Ayan Broomfield opened up about Frances Tiafoe being a part of Netflix's docuseries, 'Break Point.' He was featured in episode 9, which focused on his semifinal round at the US Open against Rafael Nadal. Broomfield said that with the release of this show, everyone would understand the real struggles that Tiafoe faced to reach this position in the sport.

“That two-week period completely changed his life, changed my life, changed his whole family's life. It was magical. I think when people actually understand what it took for him to actually get there financially, and just his story, I think people understand that it was more than just a tennis match. It's literally a dream come true," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend said.

“I think his story being told in this kind of setting was kind of like a storytelling setting was amazing. And people really got to see Frances for who he actually is and what he brings to the sport,” she added.

Tiafoe started his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he lost in the second round. He squared off against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who beat him 6-4, 7-6(7).

