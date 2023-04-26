John McEnroe’s brother Patrick recently revisited Frances Tiafoe’s days as a junior and stated that he was “special” from the get go.

Tiafoe has experienced an impressive rise on the tennis circuit in the past year. The American has made a name for himself, not just as a skilled tennis player, but also as a great entertainer and fashion icon.

Patrick McEnroe, who worked with the USTA’s player development unit a few years ago, recalled Frances Tiafoe’s junior days. He revealed that Tiafoe was already a force to be reckoned with when he was 15 and competing in under-18 tournaments.

“I remember Frances when he was a kid. I remember going out to the Easter Bowl, which is a big junior tournament. Frances was maybe 15 at the time. He was already one of the top kids in the 18 and under. So, we knew he was special,” Patrick McEnroe said on 'Courtside: The US Open Podcast.'

Recalling a fun incident from the Easter Bowl event, McEnroe affirmed that as a teenager, the American had the same enthusiastic demeanor he is well-known for on the pro circuit:

“There’s 30 people there. It’s not like you go to the pro tournament. And Frances, I go to watch, he is playing his match. He is looking around, he is smiling. He sees me. He’s like, ‘P Mac! What’s up!’ in the middle of the match. This kid loves it. He brings that sort of enthusiasm to the sport.”

He also lauded Frances Tiafoe’s recent work ethic and dedication and opined that the US Open semifinalist has figured out the recipe for success.

“What I’m really happy about and super proud of him and his team especially helping him in the last couple of years, is that he has figured it out,” Patrick McEnroe said.

“He’s figured out how to maximize his great ability. His work ethic’s gotten better. His commitments – everything’s just gotten better, progressively. His diet, his habits. It’s great to see,” he added.

Frances Tiafoe will look to add to his laurels at Madrid Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters

Frances Tiafoe’s relentless work ethic has produced some excellent results in recent months. After a Grand Slam breakthrough in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open and a splendid performance at the Laver Cup, Tiafoe also featured in the finals of the Japan Open that year.

He has maintained his noteworthy form in the early months of the 2023 season as well.

Apart from an early exit at the Australian Open, the American has accumulated impressive results, starting with glory at the United Cup. He also reached his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal in Indian Wells and then won his second career title in almost five years at the ATP 250 in Houston.

Tiafoe’s success has currently placed him on a career-high ranking of World No. 11. Within touching distance of breaking inside the top 10 for the first time in his career, Frances Tiafoe will look to make a deep run at the on-going Madrid Open, where he is the ninth seed.

