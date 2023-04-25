American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently impressed the crowd at the IMG Future Stars event in Greece with his "rock" moves.

The second annual IMG Future Stars event got underway on Monday (April 24) with an exhibition match between American stars Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, who headlined the U12 tournament at Greece's Tatoi Club.

Both Fritz and Tiafoe were in Greece for the first time as they continued their preparations for the clay-court season. They met youngsters competing for places at the prestigious Eddie Herr International Junior Championship, which has previously been won by Andy Roddick and Ana Ivanovic.

Tiafoe's girlfriend, Canadian professional tennis star Ayan Broomfield, shared a video of the 25-year-old entering the court, impressing the crowd with his funny moves on Instagram.

The American then reposted Broomfield's Instagram post on his Instagram stories, saying he just wanted to rock. He wrote:

"I just wanna rock yaaa hear me."

Frances Tiafoe via Instagram stories.

How has Frances Tiafoe fared so far in 2023?

Frances Tiafoe pictured at the 2023 Miami Open - Day 7.

Frances Tiafoe began his 2023 season at the inaugural United Cup, coming on the back of an impressive performance at the 2022 US Open, where he became the first American to defeat Rafael Nadal in a Major since wildcard James Blake at the 2005 US Open.

Tiafoe's USA team, which included players such as Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys, defeated Italy in the finals to win the title.

The American then competed in the Australian Open, where he advanced to the third round by defeating Daniel Altmaier and Juncheng Shang. His run was then cut short by Russian Karen Khachanov. He did, however, make his debut in the top 15 of the ATP rankings after competing in the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Tiafoe reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal at Indian Wells, defeating Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler, qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, and former Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie without dropping a set.

However, he was eliminated by former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the last four. This was followed by a third-round exit at the Miami Open at the hands of Lorenzo Sonego.

Frances Tiafoe then competed at the Houston Open, where he defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final, 7-6(1), 7-6(6) to grab the second ATP singles trophy of his career.

The American's next stop was the Barcelona Open, where he lost in the opener to Emil Ruusuvuori. Tiafoe will now be seen in action at the Madrid Masters on Friday (April 28). He will also play doubles with compatriot Taylor Fritz in the ATP 1000 tournament.

