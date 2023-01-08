Frances Tiafoe heaped high praise on his teammates Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys after team USA clinched the trophy at the first-ever United Cup.

The Americans shattered team Italy with straight victories in the final on Sunday in Sydney. In the opening tie, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula made a winning start against World No. 27 Martina Trevisan. This was followed by Frances Tiafoe prevailing over Lorenzo Musetti, as the latter had to retire due to a shoulder injury after conceding the first set.

The final consequential clash was a tight battle between Fritz and Matteo Berrettini, where the American managed to edge out the Italian, winning back-to-back tie breaks.

Speaking about his contribution to team USA’s success at the United Cup, Tiafoe, who had a breakthrough last season, noted that the victory meant a great deal going into the 2023 season.

“This is very, very big. I'm playing some of the best tennis of my life right now, having a great time on court. I'm just really enjoying myself,” he said in the press conference after winning the United Cup, “Obviously I'm a different personality, trying to change as I get older, but I'm still trying to be me at the same time.”

He also conveyed that seeing his teammates shine through in their matches was inspirational and further made special mentions about his team’s “crazy” heroics.

The American recalled Taylor Fritz’s perfect score in four consecutive tie-breaks against Berrettini and earlier against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. He also applauded Jessica Pegula for her unflinching victory against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and also celebrated Madison Keys’ thrilling win over Katie Swan of Great Britain.

“To see these guys next to me on this road doing their thing, it really inspires me, seeing how they go about their business each and every day. They're all true professionals, great players. Doing something at the highest level. Yeah, I'm learning from all these guys. I'm taking things from them,” Frances Tiafoe said.

“Seeing these guys do their thing, it's special. Like seeing Fritz the last couple days play -- can't lose a tiebreaker is insane. Seeing Jessica give an absolute lesson to the World No. 1 is crazy. Madison winning a huge match to get us over the line the other day against Great Britain, it was, like, it's just crazy,” he added.

"You will see a lot of Jessica Pegula - Frances Tiafoe practices from this point" - American thrilled about creating new bonds at United Cup 2023

Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula during their mixed-doubles encounter at 2023 United Cup

Frances Tiafoe was very excited about the bond he created with compatriot Jessica Pegula during their time in Sydney. The US Open 2022 semifinalist revealed that the World No. 3 player was instrumental in bringing out the best in him and hinted that he they would be holding joint practice sessions in the future.

“You will see a lot of Pegula-Tiafoe practices from this point until whenever she wants to hang it up and I want to hang it up. She's definitely risen my level to a whole other level. She's unbelievable. Happy I got to hit with her,” he remarked.

