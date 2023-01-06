Iga Swiatek falls to tears after United Cup loss against Jessica Pegula, American snaps 4-match losing run against World No. 1

Iga Swiatek fell to her first defeat of the new season, falling to Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the semifinals of the United Cup. After carrying Poland into the knockout stages along with compatriot Hubert Hurkacz, Swiatek couldn't do the same on Friday, losing 2-6, 2-6 against the American.

This marks the World No. 1's first loss to Pegula in five matches, having beaten her all four times they faced each other in 2022. Swiatek's performance on the night left a lot to be desired, winning only 38% (10/26) of her first serve points and 33% (5/15) of her second serve points. She also had her serve broken five times by the World No. 3, managing to save only two break points along the way.

Swiatek appeared heartbroken after the loss and was visibly in tears after the contest, even using a towel to hide her emotions from the cameras as she retired to the Polish bench after the loss.

NoFirstName claycourtdal @samstennnis Tearful Iga Swiatek after her loss to Jessica Pegula putting towel over head and waving to crowd when her name was announced Tearful Iga Swiatek after her loss to Jessica Pegula putting towel over head and waving to crowd when her name was announced https://t.co/nbLKpGyymF

Overall, Pegula won almost twice as many points as her opponent -- 61 as compared to Swiatek's 33. The second fixture of the tie between Poland and the USA will see Kacper Zuk take on Frances Tiafoe, ending the day with just two matches on the board.

José Morgado @josemorgado This is Swiatek's worst loss in terms of games won since Dubai 2021.



She is crying (a lot) in Poland's bench. Tough to watch. This is Swiatek's worst loss in terms of games won since Dubai 2021.She is crying (a lot) in Poland's bench. Tough to watch.

On Saturday, Hubert Hurkacz will lock horns with Taylor Fritz, while Magda Linette is expected to face off against Madison Keys. The mixed doubles encounter, meanwhile, will see Iga Swiatek and Hurkacz partnering against Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz.

Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both expected to play Adelaide International 2

Iga Swiatek at the San Diego Open

As things stand at the moment, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula are both expected to be in action at the Adelaide International 2 after the end of the United Cup. Swiatek is the top seed and Pegula is the third seed, with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur also in the line-up at the tournament.

However, considering the WTA 500 event runs until January 14, just a couple of days prior to the start of the Australian Open, both players might opt for a late withdrawal and try to get some recovery period ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Swiatek and Pegula are the first and third seeds at the Melbourne Major as well, both hoping to win their first title at the Slam. The World No. 1 made the semifinals last year, falling to Danielle Collins. Pegula, on the other hand, went as far the quarterfinals, losing to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

