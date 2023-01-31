Frances Tiafoe makes career-high ATP ranking despite unimpressive Australian Open, remains upbeat for rest of the season

American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently made his maiden entry among the top-15 in the ATP singles rankings, as published on Monday.

The 25-year-old had high hopes coming into the 111th edition of the Australian Open. Despite making a good start in the Major, the American lost to 2022 US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), in the third round of the Grand Slam.

Despite an underachieving Australian Open campaign, Tiafoe debuted in the top-15 of the ATP singles rankings. The American reacted to his career-high singles ranking as he turned to social media to reflect on his updated singles rank. He re-posted his girlfriend fellow tennis player from Canada, Ayan Broomfield's story and wrote:

"Top 15 tones."

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story

Following his early exit from the Australian Open, Tiafoe penned down a note to reflect on his campaign and stated that he was "hurt" to suffer an early exit from one of his favorite tournaments. The American further added that he would come back stronger next time.

"Man it hurts to leave the Australian Open this early. Melbourne is and always will be one of my favorite places to play. Imma be back this will only fuel me for what’s to come," Tiafoe said.

Frances Tiafoe's Grand Slam journey so far

2023 Australian Open - Day 5

Frances Tiafoe made his Grand Slam main draw debut in 2015 at the French Open, where he lost to Martin Klizan, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4, in the first round of the Major. At the 2016 US Open, the American gave a tough fight to compatriot John Isner in the opening round of the Grand Slam. Despite winning the first two sets, Tiafoe eventually lost the match after a five-set thriller.

Tiafoe won the first match of his Grand Slam career at the 2017 Australian Open. After making his way past the qualifiers, the American beat Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round of the Major before losing to Alexander Zverev in the next round.

Tiafoe made his presence felt during the 2019 Australian Open. Ranked at No. 39 at that time, Frances Tiafoe beat the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Kevin Anderson to set up a clash with Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Melbourne Major. Up against the second seed, the American lost to the Spaniard in straight sets.

Tiafoe produced his best Grand Slam results at the 2022 US Open where he reached the last four of the Major. En route to his semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz, the American beat the likes of Nadal and Andrey Rublev, among others.

