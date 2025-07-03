Frances Tiafoe may be out, but his twin brother Franklin stays winning in Wimbledon

Frances Tiafoe faced a devastating exit from Wimbledon on Wednesday, falling to home hope Cameron Norrie in the second round. The American, after winning the first set, lost the battle 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-7 to exit SW19.

However, not all is bad news for the Tiafoe family. His twin brother Franklin has extended his stay at Wimbledon, not as a player but as a coach. His ward, Hailey Baptiste, has booked her spot in the third round of the Grass Major, scoring an impressive win over Victoria Mboko on Thursday.

23-year-old Baptiste, ranked World No. 55, defeated Sorana Cirstea in the first round at Wimbledon, following which she took out lucky loser Mboko in straight sets. Impressively, this is the American's debut in the main draw at SW19. 2025 has been a splendid year for Baptiste, who added Franklin Tiafoe to her team at the start of the year before the Australian Open.

She immediately reaped the rewards at the French Open, reaching the second week at a Slam for the first time in her career. Speaking to the Washington Post during her run in Paris, Hailey Baptiste was all praise for Tiafoe, saying:

“It’s super fun. We’re fighting and joking with each other all day — I win every single fight,” Baptiste said. “He definitely takes the tension away when I have him there to joke around with."

Up next, the American will face an uphill battle against Mirra Andreeva in the third round.

"He was living in that shadow" - Frances Tiafoe on his twin brother Franklin's biggest challenge

Speaking in an interview with Bounces earlier this year, Frances Tiafoe spoke about his twin brother Franklin and the biggest challenge of his coaching career, admitting that he had to break out of being know as his twin brother primarily.

The American believed that it was extremely hard on Franklin, but was glad to see his brother finally finding his own way.

“I think the biggest thing is being ‘Frances Tiafoe's Twin Brother,’” Frances Tiafoe said. “I think getting out of that is very, very tough. He was living in that shadow and figuring out who he is as an individual. That was very tough: a lot of limelight on me, and him trying to find his own way.”

Franklin Tiafoe was a tennis player himself before becoming a coach, representing Salisbury University at the college level.

