Frances Tiafoe has named his girlfriend and Canadian tennis player Ayan Broomfield as his rolemodel and discussed other aspects of his life in a recent ad campaign.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together since 2015. She has frequently been seen cheering for the American from his player’s box on several occasions.

Tiafoe entered into a partnership with energy foods and drinks company Clif Bar last week. In a rapid fire question session with the brand, Tiafoe divulged that his 25-year-old girlfriend was his biggest role model.

During the interview, Tiafoe rated himself an 11 out of 10 on his driving skills. The former US Open semifinalist also divulged that his favorite tournament to both play and win a title at is the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

When asked about the sport he would have picked if not for tennis, the passionate basketball fan had a simple answer.

"I'd be a hooper," Tiafoe said.

The 25-year-old also stated that Halloween was his favorite holiday, and the celebrity he is yearning to meet the most is American actress Viola Davis.

Tiafoe took to Instagram on May 4 to announce his deal with Clif Bar.

"Locked in with @clifbar. I’ve been eating CLIF bars for as long as I’ve been playing. I stay fueled with my favorite flavor, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and it keeps my energy going. I am excited to partner with @clifbar as their newest CLIF Athlete!," he wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Clif Bar, Tiafoe has brand collaborations with Nike, who sponsor his apparel and shoes, and Yonex, who sponsor his racket. Swiss luxury watchmakers Tag Heuer also signed the young American as their brand ambassador earlier this year.

Frances Tiafoe expressed admiration for girlfriend following Houston surprise

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Miami Open

Frances Tiafoe's only title in 2023 so far was at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. His girlfriend Ayan Broomfield was in attendance for the final in Houston, much to Tiafoe's delight.

During his winner's speech, Tiafoe thanked his girlfriend for making a surprise visit to the River Oaks Country Club to see him play.

"I also want to thank my team, my girlfriend Ayan who I see in the crowd at 1-0. I was like, 'I didn't even know you were in Houston, I thought you were in LA," he said.

Frances Tiafoe has been going through a rough patch on tour lately. He has won just one match since his Houston title win. The American will be hopeful of turning things around at the Italian Open, where he will commence his campaign on Friday, May 12.

