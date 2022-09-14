In Pictures: US Open star Frances Tiafoe poses with girlfriend at Vogue World Runway event

US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe took time out of his busy tennis schedule to attend the Vogue World Runway event earlier this week with his long-term girlfriend Ayan Broomfield.

The couple was invited to the Vogue World Runway, which celebrated Vogue’s 130th anniversary. Serena Williams, who was the cover star for Vogue’s coveted September issue, opened the runway event.

Tiafoe and his girlfriend donned a chic look as they flaunted their Gucci fits.

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been dating since 2015. Broomfield, who is Canadian, is a tennis player herself and has been ranked as high as World No. 680 in singles and World No. 467 in doubles.

She has won two doubles titles on the ITF tour. She also appeared in the award-winning movie King Richard, where she was a stunt double for the character of Venus Williams.

The Canadian has been frequently seen cheering her boyfriend from the stands during his tennis matches and was most recently present at the US Open.

The American tennis star produced ground-breaking results at the US Open that saw him crush tennis legend Rafael Nadal in a four-set victory in the fourth round. The 24-year-old further captured the attention of his home crowd as he progressed to the semifinals of the Grand Slam for the first time in his young career. Here, he was dismissed by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“I have a feeling we’ll all be watching you dominate in the years to come” – Former First Lady Michelle Obama applauds Frances Tiafoe’s US Open breakthrough

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, showed up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to support Frances Tiafoe during his US Open semifinal encounter against Carlos Alcaraz. Although the American was unable to cross the finish line, he made a valiant effort in the tough five-setter.

Michelle Obama took note of his stunning performances throughout the tournament and had high words of appreciation for the youngster.

“Frances Tiafoe, I’m so proud of you! You were an amazing force on the court. I have a feeling we’ll all be watching you dominate in the years to come," Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter.

The World No. 19 expressed his emotions in a post-match press conference at the US Open when he learned about the former First Lady’s presence.

“I mean, I seen her like 2-1 in the first, kind of turned my head right. She looked at me. Before they announced her, put it on the Jumbotron, I already seen her. Everybody was pointing at her. I think I shanked a return. Yeah, she thinks I'm a bum, can't make a return! Seeing her there was crazy. Obviously, there was a lot of who's who in there tonight. Obviously, we all know what she means. Crazy,” he remarked.

