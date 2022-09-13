"To be in the same sentence as Arthur Ashe in anything is unbelievable and that's something no one can ever take from me" - Frances Tiafoe 

Frances Tiafoe has said he is honored to be mentioned alongside Arthur Ashe after his dream run at the recently concluded US Open.

Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the New York Major, becoming the first Black man since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to achieve the feat.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the World No. 19 spoke about how hard his parents have worked over the years. He also said that being mentioned in the same sentence as Arthur Ashe was something he would remember forever,

"It's truly a blessing from where I came from. All the work that my parents have done over the years and having see that and be part of that is crazy," said Frances Tiafoe. "To be in the same sentence as Arthur Ashe in anything is unbelievable and that's something no one can ever take from me so I'm gonna remember that forever."

During Tiafoe's semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama was seen in the stands cheering for the young American. Tiafoe spoke about the surreal moment he spotted Obama.

"Probably the best thing was seeing first lady Michelle Obama in the match," he said. "Like I was in one changeover when I looked and she looked at me and I was like going back and forth. And when they announced it to see the crowd erupt, so that was pretty impactful for me."

"Craziest two weeks of my life" - Frances Tiafoe on his US Open run

Frances Tiafoe celebrates winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe had a fantastic fortnight at the 2022 US Open. The American beat the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Andrey Rublev and, most notably, Rafael Nadal en route to the semifinals. He eventually fell to Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-setter.

Tiafoe revealed that it was the "craziest two weeks" of his life.

“I haven't even let it soak in yet, honestly. But craziest two weeks of my life. Craziest two weeks of my life. Stuff you dream about doing," Tiafoe told the ATP tour website.

The American elaborated on what it meant to beat Nadal, the only loss the great Spaniard has endured at the Majors this season.

“[I] fell a little short. But, I mean, getting to the fourth round three years in a row, that's already a good accomplishment," Frances Tiafoe said. "Beating Rafa, being the only player to beat Rafa in a Slam this year, the year he's had. Him being in the race to be No. 1 in the world, shut that down."

US Open Tennis @usopen man to reach a



He did it on the court named after Ashe. Frances Tiafoe becomes the first Blackman to reach a #USOpen semifinal since Arthur Ashe in 1972.He did it on the court named after Ashe. #BeOpen Frances Tiafoe becomes the first Black 🇺🇸 man to reach a #USOpen semifinal since Arthur Ashe in 1972.He did it on the court named after Ashe. #BeOpen https://t.co/IEJtqCe2vo

