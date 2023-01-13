Frances Tiafoe reacts to Andy Murray hinting at a possible doubles matchup with him ahead of the Australian Open 2023

American tennis sensation Frances Tiafoe recently reacted to tennis great Andy Murray hinting at a possible doubles matchup with him ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

Andy Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion, warmed up with Frances Tiafoe in the charity event 'Tennis Plays for Peace' before the Australian Open, and they appeared to have a great time together.

Following that, Murray was asked in an interview if he planned to play doubles with Tiafoe anytime soon, as the American had expressed his interest when asked the same question.

The 35-year-old responded that while it is difficult for him to play singles and doubles at the same time, he hopes to play doubles with the American at some point. He also praised Tiafoe's tennis ability and wished him a good year.

"No, I will do it. It is just difficult for me now to play any doubles. I have not played any doubles on tour since, like....it feels like, well, when I came back from my operation, I played some, but whilst I am playing singles, I haven't done both. Because, physically, you know singles is hard enough for me, but yeah I mean maybe we can do it. Maybe we can do it one time," Murray said.

"I am sure we will find an appropriate time for both of us. I get on really well with him. He is, you know, a great guy. I think he is brilliant for tennis, hope he has a great year," he added.

Tiafoe expressed his delight at Murray's remarks on social media, calling him the "British goat."

"Much love British goat @andymurray. Let's get out there one time," Tiafoe wrote.

Frances Tiafoe via Instagram stories.

Frances Tiafoe helped USA win the United Cup 2023

Frances Tiafoe pictured at Tennis Plays for Peace.

The United States won the inaugural United Cup in convincing style on Sunday (January 8), defeating Italy in the final. Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula both won their singles contests to put their country up 2-0.

Then, with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) victory against former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, World No. 9 Taylor Fritz gave the United States an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup. Fritz failed to convert nine break points but faced none on his serve and was the more consistent player in the two tiebreakers.

In the fourth game, Madison Keys made it a clean sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lucia Bronzetti. The fifth game, a mixed doubles contest, was not played.

