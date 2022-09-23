"You a clown" - Frances Tiafoe after Andy Murray ribs him about Team World's chances at Laver Cup

Andy Murray is teaming up with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in a historic first – and last – for the Big 4, who will be on the same side of the net in this year's edition of the Laver Cup.

Murray, who joined Team Europe for the first time, ribbed Frances Tiafoe of the still-winless Team World about their chances this year.

Team Europe, headlined by Federer in the first three editions, Nadal in two (2017 and 2019) and Djokovic once (2018), have won all four chapters of the exhibition tournament to date.

Murray took to his Instagram stories to tease Tiafoe about it, posting a photo of them together with the American laughing during a Laver Cup practice session.

"@bigfoe1998 reaction when I said Team World had a chance this weekend," Murray wrote.

"You a clown for this one bro," Tiafoe responded.

Tiafoe's response was accompanied by three laughing emojis.

Andy Murray shares hilarious story about his look for the Laver Cup with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer

Andy Murray and Roger Federer are interviewed during the Laver Cup gala dinner.

Andy Murray left not just Frances Tiafoe but also Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in stitches after sharing his story about his look for the Laver Cup.

Sporting a beard for the event's photo shoot on Wednesday, Murray explained the reasoning behind his look, saying in an interview on Eurosport's Twitter account that it was tough luck – the razor blades and the corresponding handle he brought did not match.

Djokovic, who stood beside the three-time Grand Slam champion during the interview, laughed after hearing the story.

"You know what, I was going to shave this evening and I had the razor blades and I had, like, the stick, but they were not compatible. So I was, 'Oh, no!' so I had to come out looking like this, unfortunately," said Andy Murray.

Djokovic shared that he had a similar problem.

"I'm glad I'm not the only one having those problems. I don't have a charger for my trimmer," said the 21-time Major winner.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic are dressed in suits for Laver Cup pre-tournament activities.

During the Laver Cup gala dinner last night, however, Murray was already seen with a clean-shaven look as posted on a video clip shared by user @drivevolleys on Twitter.

The former British No. 1 shared the story this time with the soon-to-retire Federer, saying that he had to make do with the hotel razor.

"I had to shave with the hotel razor. And I had a lot of hair, so it took me 35, 40 minutes. My skin was on fire when I finished," said Andy Murray.

"But you look great now!" noted Federer.

Andy Murray will usher in the Day 1 night session of the Laver Cup with his faceoff against Alex de Minaur. The highly anticipated doubles partnership of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – the last professional match for the Swiss – comes next. The duo, dubbed 'Fedal', a portmanteau of their surnames, will clash with Americans Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

