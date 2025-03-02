Frances Tiafoe reacts with intrigue to potential Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel partnership as Commanders set to seal blockbuster trade with 49ers

Frances Tiafoe has reacted to the shock trade of Deebo Samuels from the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders. Samuels was the Commanders' fifth pick at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and will rejoin Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who had managed Samuels at the 49ers for seven years.

Tiafoe, a long-time Washington Commanders fan, often comments publicly on the team's progress. He's even been known to attend Commanders team meetings and is often found at the NorthWest Stadium in Landover, egging on his team.

After the announcement of wide receiver Samuels' move, Frances Tiafoe took to his Instagram account on Saturday, and posted a series of "Side-Eye" emojis over an image of Washington Samuels in a Commanders jersey alongside Jayden Daniels.

Frances Tiafoe Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/bigfoe1998/3579031861936022716/?hl=en)

29-year-old Samuel is being touted as a catch for the Washington team; he's the only wide receiver in NFL history with 20-plus career rush touchdowns and 20-plus career receiving touchdowns.

He had a mixed 2024 season, playing 15 games with 51 receptions, his lowest of any season with more than 13 appearances. He also posted 670 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Frances Tiafoe will look to improve his slow start to 2025 in the Sunshine Swing

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe has also had a slow start to the new season. He crashed out of the year's first Major in the second round, losing to Fabian Marozsan in five sets. The World No. 18 then played at the Dallas Open but was again beaten in the Round of 16 by Japanese player Yoshihito Nishioka over three sets.

Last week, Tiafoe played the Mexican Open as the seventh seed, and was one of the few seeds to survive a stomach bug which decimated the tournament. However, the American was still unable to progress beyond the Round of 16, losing out 3-6, 7-6(6) 3-6 to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who went all the way to the final.

Despite his poor form, Tiafoe will find solace in the Commander's capture of Samuels' signature. After the Commanders beat the Buccaneers in the playoffs last month, he took to Instagram to encourage his team:

"Shoutout Jayden Daniels. Shoutout my man Terry McLaurin....Let's not have these Eagles fly man, let's get them out of here too"

Frances Tiafoe will be looking for a boost in his tennis as he approaches the Sunshine Swing in his home country this month.

Last year, he was bundled out of the Indian Wells Masters by Stefanos Tsitispas in the second round.

