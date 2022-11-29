Frances Tiafoe reacts to Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis' career-best NBA performance

Frances Tiafoe was left impressed with Kristaps Porzingis' career-best performance as the Washington Wizards edged the Minnesota Timberwolves in Monday's NBA game. Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points to guide the Wizards to victory and got a reaction from the American tennis star.

A Maryland native, Tiafoe is a big fan of his home-based teams, among whom are the Washington Wizards. After watching Porzingis' brilliant performance, Tiafoe took to social media to react to the same.

During his dream run at the 2022 US Open, Tiafoe found support from Wizards' shooting guard Bradley Beal, who was seated in Tiafoe's player box for multiple matches, including the American youngster's memorable win against Rafael Nadal. He also had support from other NBA stars in his box during the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz.

Tiafoe is a huge basketball fan. During his Japan Open campaign in September, Tiafoe even met with NBA superstar Stephen Curry ahead of the Golden State Warriors' pre-season game against the Washington Wizards in Saitama.

Tiafoe reached the final of the Japan Open in Tokyo, where he lost to American no. 1 Taylor Fritz. The 24-year-old also reached the final of the Estoril Open on clay earlier this season. He ended the 2022 season at No. 19 in the ATP Rankings, 19 places up from his year-end ranking of no. 38 in the 2021 season.

Frances Tiafoe thrilled to catch favorite NFL team Washington Commanders live in action

Before following the Washington Wizards in the NBA, Frances Tiafoe caught some football action this past Sunday as his favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders, played at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tiafoe took over the Commanders' Instagram page for a bit while he was at the stadium, expressing his excitement to watch the team live from the stadium for the first time.

"Hey guys, Frances Tiafoe here. So excited to be at my first commander's game, I am enjoying it like crazy and I hope we get the win today against the Falcons," Tiafoe said in a video on the Washington Commanders' Instagram stories.

Tiafoe played his final match of the 2022 tennis season last week, losing to Lorenzo Sonego during the USA's quarterfinal tie against Italy at the 2022 Davis Cup. The USA team lost the tie to Italy and was eliminated from the tournament.

He is currently the second-highest-ranked American player in the ATP rankings.

