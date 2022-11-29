"I am enjoying it like crazy" - Frances Tiafoe shares his excitement on watching the Washington Commander's match against the Atlanta Falcons

Frances Tiafoe recently shared his excitement about watching his favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders, in action against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Washington Commanders ran all over the Atlanta Falcons in their trademark offensive style but needed one more vital play from their tenacious defense, which they managed shortly after as they beat the Falcons 19-13 on Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.

The Commanders' official Instagram page shared words of delight from the American tennis sensation on their Instagram stories, who was present at the stadium to watch it unfold.

"Hey guys, Frances Tiafoe here. So excited to be at my first commander's game, I am enjoying it like crazy and I hope we get the win today against the Falcons," Tiafoe said.

Frances Tiafoe's Team USA was recently eliminated from the 2022 Davis Cup in the quarterfinals by Italy. Lorenzo Sonego made the most of his huge serve to upset Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6(7) in the first match, giving the Italians a 1-0 lead. Taylor Fritz then tied the score by defeating Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(8), 6-3.

However, in the decisive doubles match, Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock, 6-4, 6-4, putting an end to America's Davis Cup dreams.

"I was just having fun, I didn’t really get too lost in that" - Frances Tiafoe on his victory against Rafael Nadal at the US Open 2022

Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Frances Tiafoe discussed his victory over Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open in an interview with the ATP, stating that he had noticed an increase in his popularity but had refrained from letting it affect his concentration.

"Definitely, I was in new territory during that tournament, but I was just so in the moment," Tiafoe said, adding, "Obviously, everything happened so fast, a lot of different distractions, I was just being me. I was just enjoying my tennis out there. I was just having fun. I didn’t really get too lost in that; I just kept the main thing [as] the main thing."

The 24-year-old went on to explain how witnessing his fellow American players compete and succeed on the court inspires him and gives him confidence in his own game.

"It’s so good that we’re all having great times and playing the best tennis of our lives. I think we’re all bigging up each other, guys doing well. I’d seen Fritz beat Rafa in Indian Wells in the final. The time I played [Nadal], I was like ‘OK cool, I can do this’. You know, you start believing it. Tommy Paul is having the best season of his life, playing great. Reilly [Opelka]’s playing great, although he got hurt. The guys are playing some great tennis," Tiafoe said.

