American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has returned to Wimbledon, as he has begun practicing for the Major in a jersey of NBA superstar Luka Doncic.

Tiafoe is coming to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after winning his first grass court title in Stuttgart, where he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8), in the final.

The official Wimbledon social media profile posted pictures of the American practicing in Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic's jersey, with the number 77.

"Back at The Championships and repping Luka Doncic," Wimbledon wrote on Twitter.

Tiafoe will be looking forward to Wimbledon in order to continue his great grass court form, as he has lost in the second round of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships to Sebastian Korda, 6-7(2), 3-6, after winning the title in Germany.

This wasn't the first time that the 25-year-old American has rocked Doncic's jersey, as he had done so at the Australian Open in 2020.

Tennis fans reacted differently to pictures of Frances Tiafoe, with some saying it was a good thing, but some being critical of the player.

"Hard. Tiafoe is one of my favorite athletes as well," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Watch out wearing a basketball jersey on the tennis court is terrible for the game of tennis, and means your heart is not in the sport," another fan added.

Frances Tiafoe enters Wimbledon as top 10 player

Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon 2022

Frances Tiafoe has entered the top 10 in the rankings after winning the title at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, becoming the third Black American to do so.

After his nail-biting, 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8), win over Jan-Lennard Struff, Tiafoe said he was "super emotional" after moving to 10th in the world rankings.

"Super emotional. For a guy like me, with my story and everything. I'm a guy who shouldn't even really be here doing half the things he's doing," Tiafoe said after the final. "And now when you say his name, you can say he's top 10 in the world. So that is something that no one can take from you and I'm going to remember that forever."

Frances Tiafoe also managed to secure two spots for the USA in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, alongside Taylor Fritz, for the first time since 2012. Mardy Fish and John Isner were the last duo to manage the feat.

The 25-year-old will look to improve on last year's Wimbledon. In 2022, he reached the fourth round, with it being the best result of his career at the grass court Major.

Tiafoe defeated Andrea Vavassori, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round, Maximilian Marterer, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3), in the second, and Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(3), 6-4, in the third round. He finally fell to David Goffin after a nail-biting five-setter, 6-7(3), 7-5, 7-5, 4-6, 5-7.

Poll : 0 votes