Frances Tiafoe returns to watch Coco Gauff, joins Justin Bieber in supporting compatriot at 2023 US Open

Not long after defeating Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2023 US Open, Frances Tiafoe returned to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to support Coco Gauff.

Tiafoe wasn't the only high-profile supporter of Gauff in the stands. He was joined by pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, along with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and American actress Katie Holmes.

Gauff's matches have drawn a host of celebrities over the years. Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were recently present in New York to watch her in action in the previous rounds.

Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, is a good friend of Coco Gauff’s and looked animated throughout the latter's win against Elise Mertens.

Frances Tiafoe and Coco Gauff sail through to 4R at the 2023 US Open

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open.

Frances Tiafoe and Coco Gauff have both made it through to the fourth round at the 2023 US Open.

After wins against Learner Tien and Sebastian Ofner, Tiafoe took on Adrian Mannarino in the third round on Friday, September 1. The American has been on a hot streak against left-handed players and extended that record to 19 wins on the trot by winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Despite dropping the opening set, Tiafoe fought back into the contest. He was strong from the baseline and his serve was particularly potent, as he hit 15 aces en route to the win.

With the win, the 25-year-old has become the first American since Andre Agassi (2002 to 2005) to reach at least the fourth round at the US Open for four consecutive years.

Coco Gauff was in action not long after Tiafoe's victory over Mannarino as she took on Elise Mertens. As her compatriot did a few hours earlier, she came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 and progress to the Round of 16.

This is the second time she has come from a set down in the tournament, after making a successful comeback against Laura Siegemund in the first round.

Gauff will next take on former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki for a spot in the quarterfinals. Tiafoe, meanwhile, will take on Australian Rinky Hijikata, who defeated Chinese star Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in his third-round contest.