Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan and Amanda Anisimova hilariously react to American's Andre Agassi admission at US Open

Frances Tiafoe recently featured in a fun interview where he said he would bring back some of Andre Agassi's iconic looks to tennis. Tiafoe also revealed what he says to opponents after defeating them. These admissions from the ATP star drew reactions from his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, and WTA star Amanda Anisimova.

On Saturday, August 23, comedian and television personality Hannah Berner shared a video. In it, she could be seen catching up with Tiafoe at the venue of The Last Serve Bar, an event backed by Grey Goose that is slated to take place in New York from Wednesday, August 27 to Friday, August 29, amid this year's US Open. Here, Berner asked the ATP No. 17 what fashion trend he would like to bring back to tennis.

In response, Frances Tiafoe recalled Andre Agassi's outfits, particularly the jean shorts the American tennis legend used to wear early on in his career.

"Some of the Agassi fits. Like the jeans, I mean, my man was playing in jean shorts. That was crazy," Tiafoe said.

The 27-year-old was also asked if he would like to sport a mullet like Agassi did back in the day. Tiafoe was quick to dismiss the idea, saying:

"Hell no. That's a reach. Hell no, I ain't wearing no mullets man."

Berner also quizzed the former No. 10 about the things he says to his opponents at the net after registering victories against them. Tiafoe claimed that in such situations, he speaks words of encouragement.

"You know, if you win, it's one of those things where it's like, 'Hey yeah, keep your head up man, great playing', blah blah blah," Tiafoe added.

Later, Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield entered the comments and laid bare how amused she was at hearing her boyfriend's revelation about his post-win messages to beaten opponents.

"“Keep your head up man” sent meee," wrote.

Amanda Anisimova, the women's singles runner-up at this year's Wimbledon Championships and Tiafoe's compatriot, joked that the ATP star would look good wearing a mullet.

"@bigfoe1998 mullet looks good," Anisimova wrote.

Ayan Broomfield and Amanda Anisimova's comments on Frances Tiafoe's interview with Hannah Berner ahead of the 2025 US Open (Source: Instagram/hannahberner)

Frances Tiafoe set to start US Open singles campaign with 1R clash against Japanese star; Amanda Anisimova slated to begin hers with match against unseeded Australian

Frances Tiafoe during a practice session at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Tiafoe, a two-time US Open semifinalist, will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of men's singles action at this year's edition of the hardcourt Major. The American, seeded No. 17, leads the head-to-head against the Japanese 3-2. However, Nishioka's two wins have come in the pair's two most recent meetings.

On the women's singles side, No. 8 seed Anisimova will begin her campaign with a first-round match against Kimberly Birrell. The American and the Australian have never faced each other before.

If Frances Tiafoe wins his opener, he will go on to face the winner of the all-American first-round battle between Martin Damm and Darwin Blanch. If Amanda Anisimova starts her campaign with a win, her second-round opponent will be either Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva or Maya Joint.

