Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield cheekily throws shade at American as she enjoys dressing up in his absence

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, humorously took a dig at the American while getting ready for an outing. The latter recently wrapped up his 2025 tennis season.Tiafoe and Broomfield started dating in September 2015, after meeting each other through a mutual friend. They made their relationship public on Valentine's Day in 2018, and ever since then they have frequently shared updates about each other on social media. Recently, Broomfield cheekily threw shade on him while she was getting ready in his absence. She posted a video of her getting ready while watching a show and added peaceful music in the background. Along with this, she penned a caption, humorously taking a dig at her counterpart.&quot;This and 2 hours with no man rushing you to get ready,&quot; wrote Broomfield.Broomfield's Instagram storyFollowing this, she also shared her final look, where she donned an all-black attire with minimal gold jewelry. Here is a snippet of the same:Ayan Broomfield's Instagram storyBroomfield visited the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to attend the football match between the Miami Hurricanes and the Lousiville Cardinals. While the Canadian is enjoying some time with herself, Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, has recently announced an early shutdown from the 2025 season after his Shanghai Open run.When Frances Tiafoe opened up about his love for his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield Ayan Broomfield is one of the biggest supporters of Frances Tiafoe, as she has always cheered from the stands during his tennis games and has also hyped him up on social media. In 2023, Tiafoe reached the top 10 after bagging a victory at the Stuttgart Open, and shortly after this triumph, Broomfield shared a post on Instagram, lauding him for the impressive feat.Posting a series of screenshots of Tiafoe's wins in his career, she penned a heartwarming note in the caption that read:&quot;I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day. I can’t post them all but I think this tells the story pretty well. I am so proud of you. Huge milestone and I think that we can finally say that,&quot; wrote Broomfield. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTiafoe responded in the comment section, highlighting his bond with his girlfriend, stating that she is his best friend too. Reflecting on the journey of his relationship, he wrote:&quot;Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words,&quot; Frances Tiafoe wrote in the replies to Ayan Broomfield's post. &quot;I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life. Not only as my girl but my best friend and my go-to. You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got. See you soon bb,&quot; wrote Frances Tiafoe.Tiafoe's comment on InstagramFrances Tiafoe's latest appearance on the court was at the Shanghai Masters, where he faced an early exit in the first round against Yannick Hanfmann.