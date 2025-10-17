  • home icon
Frances Tiafoe shockingly fires his whole team after disappointing end to 2025 season with 0 titles

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Oct 17, 2025 06:52 GMT
Frances Tiafoe fires his whole team
Frances Tiafoe fires his whole team | Image Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe has made a surprising move after a disappointing 2025 season, during which he didn’t win any titles. He has let go of his entire team as he looks to make a fresh start.

Tiafoe started his season at the Brisbane International and then played the Australian Open, but came away empty-handed. He also failed to make a mark at Wimbledon and the US Open, with his best results being a final appearance at ATP Houston and reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open and Citi Open.

The North American hard-court swing has usually been a strong stretch for him, and it seemed like a good chance for him to bounce back. But it didn’t go his way, and his Asian swing was also disappointing, with early exits in Tokyo and Shanghai. On top of that, the American suffered two early losses in the Davis Cup for Team USA and chose to end his season early, withdrawing from the Moselle Open, Paris Masters, and Vienna Open.

Just days later, on Thursday, October 16, Frances Tiafoe took to Instagram to announce that he had parted ways with his coach, David Witt, and his entire team. He wrote:

"2025 season has come to an end early this year for the kid. It wasn’t the season I hoped for but lots of lessons learned on and off court. I want to give a huge S/O to my team. I’ve been with these guys for several years. We’ve shared some incredible moments that I’ll remember forever."
"That being said I’ve decided it’s time for a change. I truly appreciate the love..energy…passion and brotherhood. It’s been a great ride and only bigger and better things for all of us ahead. Excited for what’s ahead for me and ready to put the work in. Thanks for all the love and support thru it all. The best is yet to come," he added.
Frances Tiafoe's ex-coach David Witt pens emotional message after split with American

Frances Tiafoe&#039;s ex-coach David Witt | Image Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe's ex-coach David Witt | Image Source: Getty

David Witt joined Frances Tiafoe’s coaching team in July 2024, just before the North American hardcourt swing. Their partnership brought immediate success, including a semifinal in Washington, a runner-up finish at the Cincinnati Masters, and a semifinal appearance at the US Open.

On Wednesday, October 15, Witt, who previously worked with Jessica Pegula and Venus Williams, took to Instagram to share his feelings about parting ways with Tiafoe and wrote:

"Thanks, Big Foe, for the ride this last year and a half. Some things come to an end, but good memories, great times, and a friendship last forever. Thanks, brotha - nothing but love. ❤️"
Tiafoe finishes the season ranked World No. 29 with a 26-23 win-loss record. He will be looking ahead to next year, aiming for his first Grand Slam title and new career highs.

Pritha Ghosh

Pritha Ghosh

