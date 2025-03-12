Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gives him company as he unwinds in Indian Wells to cope with sad result

Frances Tiafoe enjoyed the company of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, as the two enjoyed a fun day at their villa after the former's early exit from the ongoing BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Tiafoe’s campaign ended in the third round when he lost to Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki 4-6, 6-7 (8).

Ad

Tiafoe, who was seeded 16th at the Indian Wells Masters, was expected to go the distance but was stunned by the Japanese qualifier. Watanuki came through two rounds of qualifying and has been on a giant-slaying spree since.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He got the better of former World No. 17 Alexander Bublik in a three-set thriller in the first round and then repeated his heroics by beating 19th seed Tomas Machac, who recently won the Mexican Open, to advance to the third round.

Tiafoe’s second-match jinx of 2025 continues, as he is yet to win two consecutive matches this year. The American, ranked 17th in the world, has competed in five tournaments this season but has not won two matches on the trot.

Ad

In a bid to take his mind off his loss at the Indian Wells Masters, Tiafoe enjoyed a game of golf at the poolside of his luxurious villa in Palm Springs, California.

Screengrab of Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @ayan.broomfield

Tiafoe also shared a video of the couple enjoying a relaxing time at the pool on what appeared to be a cloudy morning.

Ad

Screengrab of Frances Tifoe's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @bigfoe1998

Broomfield, a former tennis player, has been in a relationship with Frances Tiafoe since 2015. She is now a full-time fashion influencer and model and recently stole the limelight when she wore a stunning silver dress for Elton John's Oscars party.

Ad

When Frances Tiafoe forgot his rackets at the Indian Wells Masters

Frances Tiafoe is ranked 17th in the world. Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe’s opening match against Damir Dzumhur began on a comical note as the American realized he had forgotten his rackets in the locker room. Tiafoe was getting ready to warm up when, to his utter surprise, he noticed his rackets were missing.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He quickly had one of his coaches retrieve it from the locker room and proceeded to explain the situation to Dzumhur. Tiafoe offered the Bosnian a handshake, but the latter didn’t notice it and went back to his chair. Tiafoe saw the funny side of things and later posted on his Instagram:

“I don’t know what had me more sick forgetting my rackets or buddy leaving me hanging 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️😂😂 My coach needs to head to @nfl combine I’ve never seen him move like that 😂”

Frances Tiafoe cheekily acted as if he had forgotten his rackets again when he was getting ready to face Watanuki in the third round. The chair umpire went up to check on Tiafoe, and the American broke into a smile and revealed that he was just joking on this occasion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback