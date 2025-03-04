Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan a sight to behold in stunning silver 'Tom Ford' dress during Elton John's Oscars party

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently graced her presence at the 2025 Elton John's Oscar party. Broomfield donned a stunning silver dress, designed by famous fashion designer Tom Ford.

Broomfield and Tiafoe have been together since 2015. The 27-year-old was a professional tennis player, winning two ITF doubles titles in 2014 and 2015. She later shifted her focus to social media influencing and modeling and has participated in several professional photoshoots

The Canadian has participated in several photoshoots, and Tiafoe often supports her endeavors. Recently, Broomfield attended the 33rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park.

Broomfield wore a beautiful silver dress and completed her look with gold earrings and bangles. The 27-year-old shared a clip on her Instagram, showcasing her elegant look. Furthermore, in the caption, she credited all the stakeholders involved.

"last night in @tomford. Styled by @kjmoody, Hair @lovetaije, Make up @makeupbyashsimmons," she captioned her post.

Tiafoe and Broomfield often share their fun moments on social media. Recently, they went on a golf date, with Broomfield filming and posting highlights. However, Tiafoe jokingly objected to how his golfing skills were portrayed.

"So we started talking then and became best friends": Ayan Broomfield on how she met Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Image Source: Getty

As previously mentioned, Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe share a deep bond that dates back to their junior tennis days. In an interview with Essence last year, Broomfield revealed that a mutual friend introduced them, and they became best friends before their relationship evolved.

“We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States. And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey," she said.

Broomfield later shared how she and Tiafoe dealt with the sudden media attention that followed the American's triumph over Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open.

"Overnight it was such a huge, huge drastic change.I think it helped that we were so close because it was a lot. It was a lot very quickly, and we were not expecting it," she added.

Frances Tiafoe has had a mediocre run in 2025, winning only 4 out of his eight matches. He will next compete at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, starting on March 5.

