Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield joins American for grass season as duo share adorable updates of time together ahead of Queen's Club

Frances Tiafoe arrived in the UK with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield ahead of the Queen's Club Championships. She shared updates about their shopping and travel.

Tiafoe is fresh off a career-best run in Paris. He reached the quarterfinals for the first time and lost to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. The American has been on a break since then and will begin his grass-court swing at the Queen's Club in London.

Broomfield, who has also won an NCAA title in tennis, shared updates on Instagram. She shared an image, hugging her boyfriend while showing off a Victoria's Secret bag.

Trending

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Story | Instagram @ayan.broomfield

Later, Broomfield shared multiple images documenting their travel from Washington, D.C. to the UK.

Ayan Broomfield's Story | Instagram @ayan.broomfield

Tiafoe holds a 17-13 record this season, with one of his best performances coming at his last event, the French Open. He notched straight-set wins in the first four rounds before encountering Italy's Musetti in the quarterfinal. The Italian had been in great form on clay and asserted his dominance with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win.

Frances Tiafoe met Ayan Broomfield in 2015 before they sparked a romantic relationship

Frances Tiafoe and girlfriend Ayan Broomfield | Source: Getty

Ayan Broomfield, who is also a professional tennis player like her boyfriend, Frances Tiafoe, spoke to Tennis Channel earlier this year. The Canadian shared about her relationship with the American and her own career. She revealed that she met Tiafoe in 2015 through a mutual friend.

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015," Ayan Broomfield told Tennis Channel.

"Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months," she added.

As the French Open has come to an end, so has the clay swing for the top stars. They are now moving on to the short grass season. First up, for most of the ATP stars, is the Queen's Club Championship.

Tiafoe is seeded seventh at the ATP 500 event and has been drawn against wildcard Dan Evans in the first round. The winner of their match will face the winner between Brandon Nakashima and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More