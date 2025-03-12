Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield raids his closet to style 'cozy' match day fit at Indian Wells

Frances Tiafoe's partner, Ayan Broomfield, added flair to her match-day ensemble at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. While Tiafoe warmed up for his third-round contest, Broomfield demonstrated her support in a pretty unconventional manner by wearing his sweatpants.

Tiafoe recently made his ninth appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, where he was seeded 16th. The 2023 semifinalist began his tournament with a 7-6(4), 7-6(7) second-round victory over Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur after Tiafoe received a first-round bye.

His tournament ended disappointingly in the third round after he lost 4-6, 6-7(6) to Japan's Yosuke Watanuki. Though the result was bitter, Tiafoe had the undying support of Broomfield, who had been with him since the two first met in 2015.

Before Tiafoe's match, Broomfield went to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 11, to give followers a peek at her game-day outfit. She posted a mirror selfie of a Lululemon jacket and sweatpants from the same brand and revealed in the caption that the sweatpants belonged to Tiafoe.

"Cozy match days in Frances' @lululemon sweats >>," she wrote.

Screengrab of Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story (@ayan.broomfield)

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shared her reaction to his new role as a Lululemon brand ambassador

In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield during the 2023 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe parted ways with his sponsorship of nine years, Nike, announcing at the beginning of the year that he had signed on as a brand ambassador for Canadian athletic apparel company Lululemon. His girlfriend, former professional tennis player Ayan Broomfield, wholeheartedly supported his decision and expressed her pride in his new partnership.

Tiafoe debuted Lululemon’s "passionate pink" attire in the Australian Open in January. However, his campaign was short-lived, as he lost to Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

"lululemon is changing the game for apparel by combining high performance and high style," Tiafoe said in a press release. "I’m excited to work with a brand that allows me to express myself and look forward to being a part of the creative process both on and off the court."

Broomfield showed her full approval of Tiafoe’s move, offering a simple yet encouraging three-word response to the announcement, writing:

"Proud of you."

Screengrab of Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story (@ayan.broomfield)

