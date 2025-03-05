Frances Tiafoe swoons over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield’s stunning Tom Ford look for Elton John’s Oscars Party

Frances Tiafoe couldn't suppress his pride for his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, who shone in a stunning silver Tom Ford gown at Elton John's Oscars party. The American tennis pro professed his love and pride, posting a photo of Broomfield's beautiful ensemble with a series of red heart emojis.

Broomfield joined the 33rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park. It is a red-carpet evening that unites celebrities from film, music, and sports to raise money for HIV/AIDS education.

Having once been a tennis player turned fashion influencer, Broomfield seamlessly merged her athletic background with her current style-driven personality. Her silver outfit, with its streamlined silhouette and delicate details, caught everyone's attention. It was complemented by golden accents, including a bracelet, bangles, earrings, and a pair of silver heels.

The 27-year-old posted pictures and videos of her appearance on Instagram, giving her fans a better look at her evening glamor.

"Last night in @tomford," Broomfield captioned her post.

Tiafoe reshared her picture on his Instagram Stories with heart emojis.

"💗💗💗"

Screengrab of Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story (@bigfoe1998)

The two have been inseparable since they met in 2015, sponsoring each other's careers, whether on the fashion runway or tennis court. Broomfield, who once competed on the ITF circuit, claimed a couple of titles before switching to full-time social media influencer and model.

Frances Tiafoe gushed over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's stylish look at WTA party in Los Angeles

In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield during the 2023 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe couldn't help but applaud his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, for her radiant looks at the WTA's VIP party on Oscar weekend in Los Angeles.

Broomfield caught attention in a black wool gilet Ribbon Vest dress by AMBUSH, accessorized with chic Dolce Vita heels. She posted a series of images from the event on Saturday, March 1, giving a closer glimpse of her refined outfit.

"Celebrating the @wta last night ! #WTArallytheworld," Broomfield captioned her post.

Tiafoe expressed his appreciation of Broomfield's outfit by leaving a comment on her post:

"Fit is crazzzyyy."

Frances Tiafoe's comment on his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Instagram post/@ayan.broomfield

The event, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Oscars weekend, was attended by A-list celebrities from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and director Ava DuVernay. It was an important moment for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), which launched its rebranding campaign.

The new identity, including a new logo and the slogan "Rally the World," launched on WTA platforms on February 27, and will be incorporated into broadcast graphics beginning March 5. Fans at the BNP Paribas Open will be the first to experience the new branding live.

Frances Tiafoe will be making his ninth appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, where he is seeded 16th. American tennis ace received a bye to the second round, where he will face the winner between Roberto Bautista Agut or a qualifier/lucky loser in the second round.

