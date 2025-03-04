Indian Wells 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | BNP Paribas Open

The leading stars of the men's tour have gathered in California for the BNP Paribas Open 2025, also known as the Indian Wells Masters. The tournament will run from March 5-16.

Alexander Zverev is the top seed in Jannik Sinner's absence, who's serving a three-month ban at the moment. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed, and could become the third player to claim three titles on the trot at Indian Wells following Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's respective hat-tricks.

Home favorite Taylor Fritz, who won the title here in 2022, is the third seed, followed by Casper Ruud as the fourth seed. 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic is the sixth seed. With the who's who of tennis gathered in one place, here's all you need to know about this edition of the BNP Paribas Open:

What is the BNP Paribas Open?

The BNP Paribas Open is an outdoor hardcourt tournament, and the first of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments of the season. It is often cited as the "fifth Grand Slam" due to its popularity and prestige.

The first edition took place in 1974, and it has been held every year except for 2020, when it was canned due to the pandemic. The tournament currently features a 96-player draw and is held over two weeks.

The BNP Paribas Open is one half of the "Sunshine Double" along with the Miami Open. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are the two most successful players in the history of the tournament with five titles apiece.

Venue

The BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States.

Draw and Players

Taylor Fritz is a former champion here. (Photo: Getty)

All seeded players have received a first-round bye. Top seed Alexander Zverev, fourth seed Casper Ruud, fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, and eighth Stefanos Tsitsipas headline the top half of the draw. Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Holger Rune, and Lorenzo Musetti are some of the other big names in this half of the draw.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz, third seed Taylor Fritz, sixth seed Novak Djokovic, and seventh seed Andrey Rublev anchor the bottom half of the draw. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Sebastian Korda, Ben Shelton, and Alex de Minaur are a few of the other notable names in this half of the draw.

Djokovic could face Nick Kyrgios in the second round, while Alcaraz could begin his title defense against Quentin Halys. The Serb and the Spaniard could collide in the quarterfinals, making it their second meeting at that stage this season following their Australian Open showdown.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will wrap up on Tuesday, March 4. The Eisenhower Cup, a special exhibition event, will also take place that day. Main draw action will commence on Wednesday, March 5. Each of the first four rounds will last two days.

The quarterfinals will take place on Thursday, March 13, and the semifinals will be held on Saturday, March 15. The doubles final will also take place on Saturday, March 15. The singles final will be held on Sunday, March 16.

The full schedule can be found here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open is $13,042,410. The winner will receive a cheque worth $1,201,125 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's the full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 1000 1000 $1,201,125 $457,150 Runner-up

650 600

$638,750 $242,020 Semifinalist

400

360 $354,850 $129,970 Quarterfinalist

200

180 $202,000 $65,000 Round of 16

100

90

$110,250 $34,850 Round of 32

50

0

$64,500 $19,050 Round of 64

30

-

$37,650 -

Round of 128

10

-

$25,375 -

BNP Paribas Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at this year's BNP Paribas Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

