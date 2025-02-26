Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield sends wholesome 2-word message to American as she flaunts racket bearing his face

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently sent a two-word message to the American as she came across a tennis racket bearing the ATP No. 18's face. Broomfield herself is no stranger to tennis, having played on both the ITF and WTA tours.

On Tuesday, February 25, Tiafoe's girlfriend Broomfield shared a series of pictures via Instagram Stories. Through the posts, she revealed that she visited a tennis equipment store in Miami to get her rackets restrung, something which she hadn't done since last summer.

"My rackets haven't been restrung since last summer 🤦‍♀️," Broomfield captioned the first post.

Broomfield revealing when she'd last got her rackets restrung (Source: Instagram/Ayan Broomfield)

In a later post, Ayan Broomfield flaunted a brand new Yonex Percept 100 racket, which was on sale at the Miami store. The racket's branding featured an intense image of Frances Tiafoe striking his two-handed backhand. Alongside Tiafoe's picture, Yonex-sponsored WTA star Dayana Yastremska's image also featured prominently. Broomfield captioned this post with a wholesome message for her boyfriend, writing:

"Oh hi 🫶🏽 @bigfoe1998"

Broomfield's message to Frances Tiafoe from the Miami racket store (Source: Instagram/Ayan Broomfield)

The Canadian also proceeded to share a video of herself playing on a practice court in Miami. She could be seen wearing a sky-blue tennis dress.

A still from Broomfield's video featuring the Canadian hitting a serve (Source: Instagram/Ayan Broomfield)

Tiafoe and Broomfield made their relationship public in 2018. However, in a candid interview last year, Broomfield revealed that they initially became best friends two or three years earlier.

"It's been a journey" - Ayan Broomfield's 2024 reflection on relationship with Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield (Source: Getty)

In 2024, Ayan Broomfield was interviewed by Essence about her enduring bond with Frances Tiafoe and her lasting support for him through the highs and lows of tennis. During the interview, Broomfield opened up about how it all began for the loving couple.

"We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States,” she says. “And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey," Broomfield told Essence.

Tiafoe is currently in Acapulco, Mexico, for the 2025 Mexican Open. The American is the No. 7 seed at the ATP 500-level event and will begin his campaign with a first-round match against Alexandre Muller.

