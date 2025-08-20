Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shares mirror selfie in sleek black outfit before embarking on fun bike ride in Central Park amid US Open

While Frances Tiafoe is busy preparing for the US Open's singles draw, his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, showcases a vibrant fashion display. The former college tennis player and influencer gave her followers a glimpse into her routine in New York.

Ad

On Tuesday, August 19, April Broomfield shared a striking mirror selfie from a chic bathroom, dressed in a sleek black sports bra and high-waisted leggings. She captioned the story:

"Rise n shine."

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

In her second post of the morning, Broomfield took her followers to Central Park, where she was spotted biking alongside a friend who was jogging. Frank Ocean’s Sweet Life was playing in the background. Moreover, she was decked out in Lululemon activewear, sunglasses, and sneakers.

Ad

Trending

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend enjoys the ride in Cadillac's new electric car

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield is reaping the benefits of the tennis pro's partnership with luxurious automaker Cadillac, which recently unveiled its first-ever all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. On Tuesday, Broomfield captured a short clip where she can be seen seated in the backseat and revealing how it feels to travel in the car.

Ad

"The new Cadillac IQ is everything. fully electric," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

On Monday, August 18, Tiafoe posted about his latest collaboration with the car mentioned above. During his car unveiling video, he credited the automaker for taking care of him and his camp during the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

"Cadillac X Big Foe ✊🏾✊🏾 … The first-ever all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ is straight 🔥🔥🔥," the American captioned the post.

Frances Tiafoe joined hands with the famous automaker in early 2023. Since then, the partnership has come with many such collaborations. Like, during the 2025 Australian Open, Cadillac’s Australia branch featured Tiafoe in its "Be Iconic" profile series. It gave an emotional window into his mindset both on and off the court.

Ad

Before that, during the 2024 US Open, Cadillac released a capsule sneaker range by LA designer Dominic Ciambrone (aka "The Surgeon"). The lineup was inspired directly by Cadillac's EV models like the LYRIQ, ESCALADE IQ, and CELESTIQ. Tiafoe was also given a pair, featuring his nickname "Big Foe."

Meanwhile, Tiafoe has been busy practicing at Flushing Meadows. Before the mixed doubles event started, he was spotted alongside Ben Shelton and Madison Keys. The pairing of Keys and Tiafoe couldn't perform well, facing a straight-sets 4-1, 4-2 defeat against Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More