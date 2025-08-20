Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shares mirror selfie in sleek black outfit before embarking on fun bike ride in Central Park amid US Open

While Frances Tiafoe is busy preparing for the US Open's singles draw, his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, showcases a vibrant fashion display. The former college tennis player and influencer gave her followers a glimpse into her routine in New York.
On Tuesday, August 19, April Broomfield shared a striking mirror selfie from a chic bathroom, dressed in a sleek black sports bra and high-waisted leggings. She captioned the story:
"Rise n shine."
In her second post of the morning, Broomfield took her followers to Central Park, where she was spotted biking alongside a friend who was jogging. Frank Ocean’s Sweet Life was playing in the background. Moreover, she was decked out in Lululemon activewear, sunglasses, and sneakers.
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend enjoys the ride in Cadillac's new electric car
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield is reaping the benefits of the tennis pro's partnership with luxurious automaker Cadillac, which recently unveiled its first-ever all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. On Tuesday, Broomfield captured a short clip where she can be seen seated in the backseat and revealing how it feels to travel in the car.
"The new Cadillac IQ is everything. fully electric," she wrote in her Instagram story.
On Monday, August 18, Tiafoe posted about his latest collaboration with the car mentioned above. During his car unveiling video, he credited the automaker for taking care of him and his camp during the Cincinnati Open.
"Cadillac X Big Foe ✊🏾✊🏾 … The first-ever all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ is straight 🔥🔥🔥," the American captioned the post.
Frances Tiafoe joined hands with the famous automaker in early 2023. Since then, the partnership has come with many such collaborations. Like, during the 2025 Australian Open, Cadillac’s Australia branch featured Tiafoe in its "Be Iconic" profile series. It gave an emotional window into his mindset both on and off the court.
Before that, during the 2024 US Open, Cadillac released a capsule sneaker range by LA designer Dominic Ciambrone (aka "The Surgeon"). The lineup was inspired directly by Cadillac's EV models like the LYRIQ, ESCALADE IQ, and CELESTIQ. Tiafoe was also given a pair, featuring his nickname "Big Foe."
Meanwhile, Tiafoe has been busy practicing at Flushing Meadows. Before the mixed doubles event started, he was spotted alongside Ben Shelton and Madison Keys. The pairing of Keys and Tiafoe couldn't perform well, facing a straight-sets 4-1, 4-2 defeat against Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.