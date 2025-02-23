Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shows off cozy ensemble in mirror selfie from Aspen trip

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, flaunted her fashionable attire in her recent update from her trip to Aspen. The latter recently went on a golf date with her boyfriend.

Tiafoe was last seen on the court during the Dallas Open campaign, which he commenced on February 4. However, he faced a heartbreaking early exit in the second round of the tournament, where he squared off against Yoshihito Nishioka, who won the match with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

He is currently gearing up for his next match at the Mexican Open. Amid this, his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield shared a few glimpses of her trip to Aspen on her Instagram stories. In one of the updates, she showcased her stylish attire by sharing a mirror selfie, where she donned a furry brown overcoat and paired it with knee-high boots of the same color.

Along with this, she also shared some videos and pictures of taking the flight to Aspen and then showed off the quality time she has been spending during this trip. Here are the updates:

A few weeks ago, Broomfield shared a heartwarming message for Tiafoe on his birthday. She took to her Instagram account, sharing two pictures of them, including one picture from their past and one taken recently. The post's caption read;

"They say age is still a number so you're still baby foe to meee. Happy birthday @bigfe1998."

Ayan Broomfield opened up about her relationship history with Frances Tiafoe

American tennis player, Tiafoe, and his girlfriend, Broomfield - Source: Getty

In an interview with Essence magazine in 2024, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, opened up about her relationship timeline with the American player. She revealed that after meeting through mutual friends, they immediately became best friends before dating each other.

Talking about being with Tiafoe for the last eight - nine years, she said:

"We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States. And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey,” Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend said.

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been dating since around 2015; however, they made their relationship public in 2018. The latter has constantly supported the player throughout his tennis career, as she is usually seen attending the tournaments and cheering for her boyfriend from the audience box.

Along with this, she herself knows how to play tennis, so she also reflects on Tiafoe's game with him. The 27-year-old commenced his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International and will next be seen competing against Alexandre Muller at the Mexican Open on February 25.

