Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield teases American over his 'negative energy' & 'rude' act as she rates his behavior during shopping trip

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared a sneak peek into her shopping time with the American, revealing his behavior. The duo started dating in 2015 and has been a strong couple since then.

Tiafoe recently competed at Indian Wells, where he couldn't advance further than the second round. He faced an early exit after a heartbreaking loss against Yosuke Watanuki, 6-4, 7-6(8). Days after this, he was seen on a shopping spree with his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

Broomfield shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story, showcasing different phases of Tiafoe while she was shopping. In the first update, she shared a picture of them on the escalator, where she said that she would show the different positions in which the tennis player waits for her while she shops:

"Welcome to the series "the shopping Frances" where he showcases the different possibilities/position to wait for me to shop".

In the next story, she shared a picture of him sitting with his feet up on a sofa in the store. Explaining the position and rating it out of 10, she wrote:

"Position 1. 6/10. - very comfortable, -kind of rude to have his feet up."

In the next story, Broomfield shared a picture of him again sitting on a different sofa; however, she named this one as positive body language. Again, giving it a rating, she wrote:

"Position 2. 7/10. -positive body language. -a little bit too relaxed [like we're in public, let's have some decorum]."

In the fourth update, Broomfield shared the third position of Tiafoe, writing:

"Position 3. 2/10. -completely disengaged, - bringing negative energy to the shopping experience."

Following this, she shared a hilarious picture of Tiafoe sleeping on a chair and wrote:

"Position 4. 000000000/10. - self explanatory."

In the final story, she shared a smiling picture of Tiafoe and wrote:

"Happy because we're done and heading home🥰🥰"

When Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield reflected on her relationship history with him

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, appeared in an interview with Essence in 2024, where she opened up about her relationship with the player. She revealed that they met through a mutual friend while they were playing junior tennis at "a very high level" for their respective countries. Stating that they became best friends first, she said:

"We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States. And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey".

In the same interview, Broomfield also spoke about one of Tiafoe's biggest achievements. She reflected on his victory against Rafael Nadal at the US Open 2022, saying:

"Overnight it was such a huge, huge drastic change. I think it helped that we were so close because it was a lot. It was a lot very quickly, and we were not expecting it."

Tiafoe commenced his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he couldn't qualify for the third round after being defeated by Giovanni Mpetshi.

