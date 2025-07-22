Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield turns up the style in a chic white dress as they share a sweet moment amid the Citi DC Open

Frances Tiafoe is in the middle of his Citi DC Open campaign, but off the court, it’s his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield who’s stealing the spotlight. Tiafoe, along with his doubles partner Ben Shelton, was knocked out in the Round of 16 after they were defeated by the pairing of John Peers and Matthew Ebden 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Tiafoe, who'll next turn up for his singles game on Wednesday, July 23, was captured by his girlfriend in her latest Instagram story, posted on Monday, July 21. Broomfield posted a solo photo of herself in a white strapless mini dress with a textured finish and a fringe hem.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

In another snap, Broomfield cozied up with Frances Tiafoe. The tennis star wrapped his arm around her waist as the couple posed in front of a sunlit window. She wrote in the caption:

“I did well outfit.”

Ayan's Instagram story

The moment comes as Maryland native Frances Tiafoe prepares for the first round of his men's singles match in the Citi DC Open, which is taking place in his hometown of Washington, D.C.

Frances Tiafoe talks about homecoming in DC for the North American hardcourt swing

After an early Wimbledon exit following his four-set defeat to Cameron Norrie in the second round, Frances Tiafoe wants to use the Mubadala Citi DC Open as a platform to return to form. He'd have no better place to do so than the tournament near his home. Tiafoe said about his omecoming:

“It’s just great to be back home. I think people take that for granted ... I know everyone from security and everyone and staff for so long, and everyone's so excited to see me. A lot of ‘I'm proud of you’ and ‘Keep going,’ and kids and stuff.”

Tiafoe, who spoke highly of the tournament, even turned down a trip to Paris for the Summer Games to play here.

“I love this area wholeheartedly, man. It's shaped me into the person I am today. To be able to see what a tournament has been, to now be the face of the event, you know, it's incredible," he said.

While Tiafoe hasn't started strong, losing the doubles fixture, his singles match is pending. His opponent hasn't been decided yet.

