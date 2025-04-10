Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan reveals bizarre encounter with surprise animal intruder in Monte Carlo hotel room

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently shared an unexpected encounter with a seagull during their stay in Monte Carlo. The couple was there for Tiafoe's campaign at the Masters 1000 event.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been dating for nearly ten years and made their relationship public in 2018. Broomfield is a former professional tennis player who won two doubles titles on the ITF circuit. The Canadian later shifted her focus to social media influencing, brand endorsements, and modeling.

Broomfield often accompanies Tiafoe on tour and was with him during his brief Monte Carlo Masters campaign. The couple stayed together, and the Canadian revealed that the air conditioner in their room couldn't cool below 22°C, so they had to leave the balcony door open.

"The airconditioner units here are unable to drop below 22 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit). Sooo we had to keep the balcony door open to cool down the room...," she wrote in her Instagram story.

The 27-year-old added that everything was fine until the breakfast arrived. After lying down for a bit, they woke up to a giant seagull, which was about to snatch Broomfield's chocolate croissant.

"Everything was fine until the breakfast we ordered was delivered to the room. We went back to bed for a second, and woke up to the biggest seagull I have ever seen about to walk in and SNATCH my chocolate croissant. Good morning," she added.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

The Canadian shared a beautiful clip of paddlers gliding in a line, set against the backdrop of a stunning blue sea.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

Tiafoe began his Monte Carlo-Masters campaign with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) win over Miomir Kecmanovic. The American, however, couldn't carry the moment into the second-round against Alexei Popyrin, falling 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 and extending his pursuit for a first title this season.

"Frances Tiafoe reached out and we became friends": Ayan Broomfield on meeting the American for the first time

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at 2024 New York Fashion Week - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to the Tennis Channel last month, Ayan Broomfield shared how she came across Frances Tiafoe for the very first time. She revealed that it was former player Victoria Duval who introduced them.

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015," Ayan Broomfield told Tennis Channel this week (from 12:20 onwards). Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances," she said.

Broomfield added that she and Tiafoe became best friends before they started dating.

"I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months. At first we became best friends, and then he asked me out and it's been history," she added.

As mentioned earlier, Broomfield has emerged as a pillar of support in Tiafoe's journey. Notably, the 27-year-old expressed immense pride when Tiafoe broke into the men's top 10 after his Stuttgart Open win in 2023.

About the author Akchhat Bachheti Akchhat is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda. All that drew his attention to the sport was his dad, who used to play it earlier. Being an avid tennis enthusiast, Akchhat is prompt to provide detailed insight into the latest news through his articles. Other than being a loyal Rafael Nadal fan, he has a deep passion for cricket and combat sports. Know More