Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield proudly displayed his accomplishments over the years after he broke into the world’s top 10 for the first time in his career.

On Sunday, June 19, Tiafoe beat home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in the Boss Open final in Stuttgart. The American sealed a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) victory against the German after two hours and 10 minutes of play to lift his third career title.

His victory bore great significance as the 25-year-old has now entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend of eight years Ayan Broomfield was ecstatic about the much sought-after accomplishment. She dedicated a heartwarming message on Instagram celebrating his various milestones over the years.

This included him signing the contract with Nike, his top 100 debut, and his maiden title win at the Delray Beach Open in 2018.

“TOP 10 IN THE WORLD! @bigfoe1998. I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day,” she wrote in her post.

“I can’t post them all but I think this tells the story pretty well. I am so proud of you. Huge milestone and I think that we can finally say that #bigfoecameup”

"I'm so lucky to have you in my life" – Frances Tiafoe on having Ayan Broomfield by his side throughout his career

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at the Laver Cup 2022

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been together since the year he turned pro in 2015. Broomfield, a tennis player herself, has witnessed the World No. 10’s highs and lows over the years and has been his pillar of support through it all.

After his latest top 10 milestone, Tiafoe reminisced in the memories of their time together.

“Man, to think how far we’ve come. 2015 meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You’ve rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills,” he said in a comment on her aforementioned Instagram post.

The American expressed his admiration for Broomfield and thanked her for having his back. He called himself “lucky” to have her as his partner and his best friend.

“It’s been a ride no one can put into words. I’m soo damn lucky to have you in my life. Not only as my girl but my best friend and my go to. You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got. @ayan.broomfield see you soon bb,” Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe on Instagram

At the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Frances Tiafoe clinched his third career title and his second this year after the ATP Houston trophy on clay. The title is also his maiden grasscourt title and means he has now lifted a title on each surface since his maiden victory at the Delray Beach Open hardcourt event in 2018.

The World No. 10 will now gear up to improve his grasscourt record by participating in the Queen’s Club Championship ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

