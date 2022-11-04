Frances Tiafoe speaks about his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's calming influence

Frances Tiafoe is happy to have his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield by his side at the ongoing Paris Masters.

The couple have been dating since 2015. Broomfield is a tennis player herself and has been ranked as high as No. 680 in the world in singles and No. 467 in doubles.

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel following his third-round win over Alex de Minaur, Tiafoe spoke about the importance of preparing well for matches.

“This is I mean just know how to like, at least lock in and not just trying hard in the match, preparing well, sleeping well you no, eating well yeah just doing all little things. Taking care of my body and stuff, all those things kind of play a part into it you no,” said Frances Tiafoe.

The American admitted to not taking care of himself in the early parts of his career, adding that having his girlfriend around allowed him to relax more.

“Growing up early parts of my career, I didn’t really take those things seriously you no I like to hang out with friends and chill and roam around the city but you no now I know those things are important and it’s nice when you have the girl around because then you don’t feel like you need to do a bunch of different things you can just kind of chill watch Netflix and just kind of relax but so yeah I’m understanding taking care of the little details,” he added.

Frances Tiafoe set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris Masters quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe - 2021 US Open

Frances Tiafoe defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6(5) in their third-round encounter at the Paris Masters, setting up a quarter-final clash against his Laver Cup teammate Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the same interview with Tennis Channel, Tiafoe spoke about his and Auger-Aliassime's contrasting personalities. He also mentioned their time at the Laver Cup together, adding that he was "coming for him."

“obviously we’re two totally different personalities, which is great. His game speaks for itself, you no, so does mine and my personality,” Tiafoe said.

“I’m going to get the crowd wild and it’s a great contest. He’s got me a couple times but we’re good friends just went to Laver Cup together and arguably I mean, you know, he had an unbelievable day. You no beating Novak and playing doubles and me to clinch so I think our relationship even got closer after that. So, I just had nothing but respect for him. Happy he going to Milan and oh sorry Turin and yeah but if we play I’m coming for him I gotta, I gotta squeak that head to head,” he added.

