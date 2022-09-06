Who is Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend? All you need to know about the tennis player who is a regular in the World No. 26's players' box

Ayan Broomfield is the girlfriend of Frances Tiafoe and is often seen in his players' box during matches.

Broomfield hails from Canada and is also a tennis player. She plays right-handed and has a two-handed backhand. She made her debut on the WTA Tour after being handed a wildcard for the doubles tournament at the National Bank Open in 2014.

The Canadian, who had just turned 17, teamed up with compatriot Maria Patrascu for the event but lost in the first round to Sonja Molnar and Charlotte Patrick.

Broomfield also received a wildcard for the qualifiers of the singles tournament but lost to Nao Hibino in her opening qualifying match. As of now, this is the only instance she has featured in a tournament on the WTA Tour.

The Canadian has mostly competed on the ITF circuit and played her latest match at an ITF W15 tournament in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2020.

Broomfield attained a career-high singles ranking of No. 680 in 2015 and is currently ranked 1,578th in the world. Her highest doubles ranking to date is No. 467. She also played college tennis for Clemson University and the UCLA Bruins.

Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe have been dating for a while now and revealed their relationship in 2018. The couple gained a lot of popularity in 2020, when they created a video with other tennis players to raise awareness of racial abuse amidst the death of George Floyd.

Frances Tiafoe was awarded the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for the same.

Broomfield is very active on social media and has nearly 21,000 followers on Instagram. She also featured in the movie King Richard as a body double for Saniyya Sidney, who played the role of Venus Williams.

Frances Tiafoe reaches his 2nd Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe beat Rafael Nadal to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open

Frances Tiafoe reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16 at the US Open on Monday. The American will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

It will be the third meeting between the two players, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Tiafoe won their first meeting at the 2021 US Open, but Rublev leveled the score with a win at Indian Wells earlier in the year.

