Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan & Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana share heartfelt messages as Nicolas Jarry’s wife Laura announces their 3rd child

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, and Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, congratulated Nicolas Jarry's wife, Laura Urruti, for announcing her pregnancy with their third child, a baby girl. The professional tennis player from Chile and his wife, who are already parents to two sons, shared the good news in a maternity photo shoot.

Jarry and Urruti had been together for years before getting married in 2020. The couple became parents for the first time in April 2022 with the birth of Juan, their son, and again in August 2023 with the arrival of their second son, Santiago. The duo has just announced that they are currently expecting a baby girl, and their home is now complete as a family of five.

Urruti posted breathtaking maternity photos with her and her two sons on Instagram on April 1, 2025. The caption read:

"Thank you for choosing us, our little princess. Welcome to our family."

The maternity photo shoot soon attracted attention, with tennis enthusiasts and other players congratulating her. Among the numerous well-wishers were Broomfield and Nedved. The former showed her excitement by posting:

"One thing about Nico... He is not playing around CONGRATULATIONS."

Meanwhile, Nedved also couldn't hold back her excitement, commenting:

"New addition to our tennis gang YES!!!!"

Screengrab of Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield and Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's comment on Nicolas Jarry's wife Laura Urruti's Instagram post/@laura_urruti

When Nicolas Jarry revealed what it's like traveling as a family of four

In Picture: Nicolas Jarry during the 2024 BNP Paribas Open (Source: Getty)

In a March 2024 ATP Tour interview, Nicolas Jarry shared that traveling with his family on tour is overwhelmingly positive. He said their presence gave him strength and helped him disconnect from tennis, offering a fresh perspective.

"It has many more positives than negatives. It’s so worth it. I take great strength from them, I can disconnect from tennis to be with them. That gives me more perspective. Having the opportunity to be with my children, to watch them grow and be with them is the most amazing thing. The love they give me is unconditional," Jarry had said.

World No. 58 Nicolas Jarry is looking forward to his debut at the Tiriac Open in Bucharest, Romania. The fourth seed received a bye into the second round, where he will face Christopher O'Connell on April 2, 2025. The winner of this match will face either Marton Fucsovics or seventh-seed Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals.

