Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan touched by sweet message about her parents' encounter with a fan amid Euro trip

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently shared a sweet message she received from a fan. The Canadian’s parents are on vacation in Europe and their interaction with a fan led to Broomfield receiving a touching text.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together for a decade now and the couple's relationship came under the spotlight after the American’s incredible run at the US Open last year. Broomfield herself used to be a tennis player, having represented Canada on the international stage. The 27-year-old also competed in the NCAA as part of the UCLA Bruins.

Broomfield is now retired from tennis, but she enjoys a large following on social media as an influencer. Recently, the Canadian took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of a DM she received. The text read,

“I just met your parents in Amsterdam. Nicest people I have met in a while.”

Ayan Broomfield captioned the story,

“My parents are on a Euro trip and look at the random DM I got 😂🥺.”

When Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan revealed how they met

Frances Tiafoe and Broomfield at the Laver Cup Opening Night (Image Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield first met each other in 2014. In an interview with Essence magazine, the latter revealed the the two actually met as junior tennis players when a mutual friend introduced them, saying,

“We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States. And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey.”

Broomfield went on to add that for now, the couple are collectively focused on helping Tiafoe win a Grand Slam, saying,

“Right now, the goal is to get Frances to be a Grand Slam champion. So right now, obviously I have stuff on the side that I’m doing that’s for me personally so that I feel self-fulfilled, but at the end of the day, that’s the goal that we’ve kind of sat down and thought about. That’s what we’re going to go after.”

In 2025, Frances Tiafoe made an early exit at the Australian Open, where he lost out to Fabian Marozsan in the second round. The American delivered a better performance at the French Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. Up next, Tiafoe will compete at Wimbledon, where his best performance remains a fourth-round appearance made in 2022.

